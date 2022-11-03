Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.3 MNC
South Bend Cubs donates nearly $100,000 to local charities
While the South Bend Cubs won on the field, a number of local non-profit organizations won off the field. This season, the Cubs were honored to donate nearly $100,000.00 to local charities as part of their Cubs Concessionaire Program. “There are a number of organizations in Michiana whose primary source...
95.3 MNC
Power crews continue to restore electricity after Saturday’s wind storm
Strong winds with powerful gusts swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory. throughout much of the day Saturday, disrupting power to thousands of customers. As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, more than 11,000 local customers were still without power. I&M crews restored power to numerous customers throughout...
95.3 MNC
Election Day information for St. Joseph County voters
Tuesday marks just the 2nd General Election for St. Joseph County using Vote Centers. Vote Centers are still a new experience for most voters who’ve spent decades or more voting down the street from their home at their neighborhood church, school or community center. Officials encourage voters to allow...
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man to spend five years in prison for his role in dismemberment case
A former Goshen man will spend the next five years in prison for his role in the Fort Wayne dismemberment case. 22-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton was sentenced Friday morning. He recorded a video of, and participated in, the dismemberment of 55-year-old Shane Nguyen, which jurors had to watch during Mathew Cramer’s trial last week.
95.3 MNC
Joint agency drug enforcement action results in large fentanyl bust & arrests
Two Elkhart men has been arrested and, as many as 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl have been confiscated by investigators and officers with multiple local agencies. The investigation, warrant searches and arrests were conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 2, by officers of the St. Joseph County Police, Indiana State Police, Elkhart County Intelligence & Covert Enforcement Unit, South Bend Police, Mishawaka Police, U. S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
95.3 MNC
Male shot at Concord Mall during apparent fight
Police were called to Concord Mall on the report of shots fired. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. The report was called in as a fight, in which shots were fired at the Level Up fashion store. Shortly after the shooting, the victim, identified only...
95.3 MNC
One person hit by train, transported to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in Osceola. It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the crossing on Cottage Grove Avenue and Lincolnway East. There was no immediate word about the person’s condition, or details about how the collision happened....
95.3 MNC
Warsaw Police searching for suspect after stabbing at McDonald’s on Detroit Street
Police in Warsaw are investigating a stabbing at at McDonald’s restaurant. Officers were first called, on Monday, Nov. 7, to the Kosciusko County Justice Building for a reported stabbing, but it was determined that the attack had taken place at the McDonald’s in the 300 block of N. Detroit St. and the victim drove himself to the Justice Building.
95.3 MNC
Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County
Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
Comments / 0