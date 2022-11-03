Read full article on original website
KCHCC announces return of Dia de Los Muertos Celebration
President and CEO, Jay Tamsi, with Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joined 17 News at Noon to announce the return of the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday Nov. 6. The Dia de Los Muertos event returns after a three year hiatus. The event will feature live music, […]
Bakersfield Now
49th Annual Christmas Parade and upcoming events
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Superintendent of Recreation & Community Service, Jasmine LoBasso, spoke about upcoming events that anyone in Bakersfield can attend. The Recreation and Park District is asking for local businesses to bring the Christmas spirit for the "49th Annual Christmas Parade" and apply to have a float in the parade.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Veterans Parade honors 105-year-old World War II veteran
DELANO — Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, will be the grand marshal and near the front of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Parade on Saturday. Let’s be present on the parade route from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue on Main Street or 8th to 13th on Jefferson Street to give him a big round of applause!
Kern County isn't as 'red' as you might think it is
Ahead of Tuesday's election, 23ABC took a look at voting trends during the last midterms. Looking back at the numbers voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time.
Free Wasco Art Festival to feature music, chalk, and painting
The Wasco Art Festival will take place at Barker Park on Saturday, November 5th. The festival is free and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
KGET 17
Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County
Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
Street race in Tulare County ends with several people shot
An illegal street race in Tulare County turned violent Sunday night after multiple shots were fired, sending five people to the hospital.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred at the intersection of Fourth Street and Chester Avenue at 8.46 p.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
Storm moving into Kern County Monday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep
A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people -- including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer -- on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said.
KGET 17
First major storm moves into Kern County
Get ready for our first big storm of the season arriving later today in Kern County. Some light showers will roll into the area early today, then we are expecting some heavy rain by Tuesday around the area. The Valley can expect between .50-1.00″ with our Mountain areas receiving up...
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
In the fall and winter, California, and especially the Central Valley, sees a dangerous type of fog: tule fog.
Man pleads not guilty to murder in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18. He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles […]
Fertility care becomes more accessible in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The journey to motherhood has been a tough one for Bakersfield resident Ashley Antongiovanni, as it is for many. They might not talk about it. “Infertility is one of those things where people feel uncomfortable talking about it. They feel like something is wrong with them,” Antongiovanni said. However, Antongiovanni does […]
Dozens of groups join for Bakersfield ‘Mega Adoption’ event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fourth Mega Adoption event had pups, cats and even pigs fill up Stramler Park. Dozens of organizations joined the event to have their animals adopted out to new loving forever homes. More than 100 dogs were all brought out for the event. From puppies, to Great Danes, and to Huskies, […]
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred in the area of 24th and C Streets at around 11.35 p.m. The officials reported that a white sedan had lost control on the road and rolled over into an empty parking lot.
