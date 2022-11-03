ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

KCHCC announces return of Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

President and CEO, Jay Tamsi, with Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joined 17 News at Noon to announce the return of the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday Nov. 6. The Dia de Los Muertos event returns after a three year hiatus. The event will feature live music, […]
Bakersfield Now

49th Annual Christmas Parade and upcoming events

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Superintendent of Recreation & Community Service, Jasmine LoBasso, spoke about upcoming events that anyone in Bakersfield can attend. The Recreation and Park District is asking for local businesses to bring the Christmas spirit for the "49th Annual Christmas Parade" and apply to have a float in the parade.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Veterans Parade honors 105-year-old World War II veteran

DELANO — Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, will be the grand marshal and near the front of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Parade on Saturday. Let’s be present on the parade route from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue on Main Street or 8th to 13th on Jefferson Street to give him a big round of applause!
DELANO, CA
KGET 17

Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County

Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

First major storm moves into Kern County

Get ready for our first big storm of the season arriving later today in Kern County. Some light showers will roll into the area early today, then we are expecting some heavy rain by Tuesday around the area. The Valley can expect between .50-1.00″ with our Mountain areas receiving up...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18. He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fertility care becomes more accessible in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The journey to motherhood has been a tough one for Bakersfield resident Ashley Antongiovanni, as it is for many. They might not talk about it. “Infertility is one of those things where people feel uncomfortable talking about it. They feel like something is wrong with them,” Antongiovanni said. However, Antongiovanni does […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dozens of groups join for Bakersfield ‘Mega Adoption’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fourth Mega Adoption event had pups, cats and even pigs fill up Stramler Park. Dozens of organizations joined the event to have their animals adopted out to new loving forever homes. More than 100 dogs were all brought out for the event. From puppies, to Great Danes, and to Huskies, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy