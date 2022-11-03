Read full article on original website
Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series
A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
10 Minutes of Atomic Heart Boss Fight Gameplay
Check out 10 minutes of an intense boss fight in Atomic Heart. Atomic Heart releases on February 21, 2023 on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Is Just $10 On Xbox
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin released earlier this year, so the current discount at GameStop is pretty wild. Right now, you can snag an Xbox copy of the game for only $10. Yes, only $10. Unsurprisingly, this is the best deal we've seen since launch. If you've been waiting to pick up the appropriately weird reimagining of the beginnings of the iconic Final Fantasy franchise, this is a great opportunity. We expect it to sell out quickly.
New Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Shows Off Frenetic Combat
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next game from Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja, and it looks to be a spiritual successor to its recent Nioh series. New gameplay reveals the game's improved stealth, nuanced combat systems, and impressive array of monsters. Like the beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Wo Long...
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
New Character Emote Suggests The Bocek Bow May Be The Next Weapon To Hit Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile's third season, Champions, brought both a familiar faceplate and a familiar weapon to the game with the introduction of the merciless simulacrum Ash and Rampart's weapon of choice, the Rampage LMG. But the mobile game's developers recently told us that unlike previous seasons, no mobile-first legends are joining the game in Season 3 (meaning Season 3.5's debut legend will also be a crossover from the console and PC version of Apex). But a recently added character emote suggests that legends won't be the only ones making their way to the mobile game--in fact, another weapon may join the Rampage this season: The Bocek Compound Bow.
Here's How The Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance Book And Board Game Function
This December, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance - Shadow of the Dragon Queen hits stores. Long title aside, this is the first time Dragonlance content enters Fifth Edition, so that's a pretty big deal. This is a book that will bring your characters to war. Additionally, alongside the book, there's an accompanying board game, but how does that all work?
Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Debuts: Where To Find It And How It Works
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has introduced some fresh guns and items thus far, such as the explosive Goo Gun, the powerful Cobra DMR, and the Halloween event's deadly Howler Claws. They've all been cool, of course, but if you've ever wanted a bit more control over when you get some helpful stuff in the game, Epic's brand-new Dial-A-Drop is perfect for you. Using this utility item lets you choose a supply drop type to aid you and your squad, so read on to learn more about it.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Gets Big Discount
Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller in September. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get it for $110 at Newegg with promo code 7BFBYA27. Alternatively, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. Both of those are awesome deals. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?
From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
Sonic Frontiers First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers is Sega's latest foray with their titular mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. For Sonic Frontiers, they've taken inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while also learning from the failures and successes of previous titles like Sonic Forces, to create an all new style for Sonic Frontiers with an Open Zone gameplay.
Diablo Immortal Will Finally Let Players Craft Set Items
Diablo Immortal's latest update will finally let players craft set items, with Blizzard stating the change comes after "a deluge of feedback" from players. Once the update goes live on November 9 in the Americas (November 8 for the rest of the world), players will be able to craft specific Set items by using a new crafting material called Fabled Wisp, which are gained from salvaging unwanted Set items.
Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Guzzlord is making its debut in Pokemon Go Gyms near you for its first appearance in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s first “Greedy Gluttons” event, with more information to come about the full details of that event. Guzzlord Raid Schedule.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Leaking Out In The Wild
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans might want to lock down their social media accounts, as just two weeks out from release, spoilers for the game have begun popping up online. A copy of the game has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Event Adds Guzzlord On November 8, Team Go Rocket Takes Over November 14
A new Ultra Beast and a Team Go Rocket takeover are coming to Pokemon Go soon with the Greedy Gluttons event kicking off November 8 and the Team Go Rocket Takeover starting November 14. Greedy Gluttons will run November 8 at 10 AM local time to November 17 at 8...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hits $1 Billion In Revenue In 10 Days, Faster Than Any Past CoD Title
Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has surpassed $1 billion in global sell-through revenue over its first 10 days since release on October 28. Modern Warfare II made $1 billion faster than any previous Call of Duty game, surpassing the previous record-holder, which was 2012's Black Ops II ($1 billion in 15 days).
Final Fantasy 16 Will Be A PS5 Exclusive For Only Six Months
A blink-and-you'll-miss-it commercial for PlayStation has revealed an interesting piece of information regarding an upcoming high-profile release: Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation exclusive for just six months. The information is displayed on-screen at the 14-second mark of the video, which also shows a brief standoff between Eikons Ifrit...
Kirby And The Forgotten Land Is Already The Best-Selling Kirby Game Ever
Kirby might be a beloved Nintendo icon, but his games haven't exactly sizzled the sales charts over the years. The pink puffball's latest game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, has already emerged as the top-selling Kirby game ever, with 5.27 million copies sold worldwide. That means that Forgotten Land dethrones...
BioWare Teases Mass Effect 5 With Mysterious Concept Art
November 7 is known as N7 Day for the Mass Effect fan community, and developer BioWare is celebrating with some updates on the next Mass Effect game currently in development. This includes an updated teaser image and some high-level commentary around the big new game. In a blog post, the...
Call Of Duty Will Have A "Full Premium Release" In 2023, But It Might Not Be A Full Game
In its third-quarter financial results that were released this week, Activision confirmed that "the next full premium release" in the Call of Duty franchise will be released in 2023. Previous reports indicated that there wouldn't be a full-fledged Call of Duty out next year--the first time in two decades for the franchise--and that Activision would instead build on Modern Warfare II to deliver more DLC.
