ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flicksandfood.com

Top Catering Company to Host Awesome and Fun Interactive Charcuterie Classes

Top Catering Company is Bringing Back its Charcuterie Board Classes to Help Get Your Ready for the Holidays. Top catering company, Tim The Girl Catering will host two charcuterie classes in November and December 2022. The first class will take place on Wednesday, November 9th from 6pm-7:30pm, with the second being held on Wednesday, December 14th from 6pm-7:30pm. Both classes will be held at Ivy Hall Events located at 1127 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Informative Museum Celebrates Native American Heritage at this Free Event

Informative Museum, The Briscoe in Downtown San Antonio, Celebrates Native American Heritage Month with Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival. The Briscoe Western Art Museum, an informative museum, is celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival, a free day of family-friendly fun, music, art, crafts and food in honor of the rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories of Native American influence on the American West.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day

Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy