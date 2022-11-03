Read full article on original website
Pappas, Kuster, face pro-Trump Republicans in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s two congressional races pit Democratic incumbents against pro-Donald Trump Republican challengers, with one poised to make history as the youngest woman in Congress at age 25 if elected. Up for reelection as voting ends Tuesday are 1st Congressional District Rep. Chris Pappas...
"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
Arizona election officials brace for impact in battle against conspiracy theories
Despite pushes by conspiracy theorists and far-right groups to discredit the electoral process, Arizona election officials have expressed optimism and pride in the work they've done leading up to Tuesday.
CT voters hit the polls on Election Day. Here’s what to know.
Today, CT voters will cast ballots in local and statewide races. Follow this page for Election Day updates from throughout the state.
Why some battleground states could have us waiting past election night for races to be called
Senate races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona could be among the slowest to be called in close races because of uncounted mail ballots.
More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms
WASHINGTON — More than 42 million Americans by mid-afternoon on Monday had gotten a jump start on Tuesday’s midterm elections, casting their votes through mail-in ballots or by heading to in-person early voting centers. The United States Election Project’s data showed a significant number of voters continue to prefer voting ahead of Election Day, possibly continuing a […] The post More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
'Putin's Chef' Yevgeny Prigozhin Admits To Interfering In U.S. Elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to admit that Russia has interfered in elections in the United States. Prigozhin did not provide specific details but said that Russian efforts to interfere in U.S. elections will continue. "I will answer you very subtly and delicately, and I apologize. I will allow a...
