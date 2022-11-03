ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
Ohio Capital Journal

More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms

WASHINGTON — More than 42 million Americans by mid-afternoon on Monday had gotten a jump start on Tuesday’s midterm elections, casting their votes through mail-in ballots or by heading to in-person early voting centers. The United States Election Project’s data showed a significant number of voters continue to prefer voting ahead of Election Day, possibly continuing a […] The post More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
iheart.com

'Putin's Chef' Yevgeny Prigozhin Admits To Interfering In U.S. Elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to admit that Russia has interfered in elections in the United States. Prigozhin did not provide specific details but said that Russian efforts to interfere in U.S. elections will continue. "I will answer you very subtly and delicately, and I apologize. I will allow a...

