Chicago Parents

Best Foreign Language Programs for Kids in Chicagoland

Maybe your family wants to try learning a new language together or your child has taken an interest in Spanish, Mandarin or Italian. Whatever the reason may be, these foreign language programs are a great start. Learning a language is not only horizon-broadening but mind-growing, and luckily in Chicagoland there...
The Difference Between SAT and ACT: We Break it Down

College entrance exams are part of life for most every Chicagoland high school student. The two most common tests are the SAT and the ACT — and, for many students and their families, these tests are entirely mysterious. What are they? And why are there two of them? Is there a difference between SAT and ACT?
Win Tickets to Joffrey Ballet’s The Nutcracker

One of our favorite holiday traditions is to watch a Nutcracker show. If you’re looking for a new holiday tradition, take in the family holiday tale with Joffrey Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Head to the Lyric Opera House Dec. 3-27 for a retelling of the holiday family tale with...
Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival

When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
Win a World Holiday Treats II Box from Eat2explore

Has the holidays got you in the mood to bake? Then get ready for family time in the kitchen with a World Holiday Treats II box from eat2explore. The folks behind eat2explore believe Mealtime should be an experience. Their award-winning educational food and culture “explorer box” inspires families to cook, taste and discover different world’s cuisines.
How to Know if Your Child Has a Birth Injury

The early days with your new baby are always hard. But they may be worse if your baby isn’t developing as expected. If a mistake occurred during labor, delivery or after your child’s birth, it could be the cause. How do you know if your child has a birth injury?
Foodie Flights Take Off for Families

If you’re anything like me, you sometimes have the hardest time deciding what to eat. That’s probably why foodie flights have become popular and I am all for it. What’s not to love? You can taste the best of all of the worlds instead of sticking to one.
10 Ways to Raise Resilient Children

At a recent ParentEd Talks event presented by Chicago Parent as part of a series of talks with parenting experts, Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert Brooks, Ph.D. explained that there is a certain outlook resilient children have that enables them to live a more fulfilling life. These top psychologists, who...
Doctor and Mom Shares Tips on Keeping Her Family Healthy

All parents work daily to make sure that they have a healthy family. We make sure our children are eating delicious, healthy food — and that they are washing their hands, getting adequate sleep and drinking their water. Yet, there are some other things that are important to embrace as we create the best lives for our children.
Toys R Us Is Back in Chicagoland

I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

