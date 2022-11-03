Read full article on original website
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Significant moisture is finally heading for Minnesota this week
(FOX 9) - A very large pattern change this week across the Northern U.S. will give us the best chance for significant moisture in nearly three months. In fact, if all the stars align (metaphorically speaking) we have the opportunity to see one of the wettest weeks of November on record. Amazing that this could come after one of the driest stretches on record in the Twin Cities. The moisture certainly couldn't show up at a better time, moving in right before the ground freezes. This moisture will fall as rain, with some heavy downpours at times, as the cold air holds off until the tail end of this system.
onfocus.news
Saturday Powerball Included Five $50,000 Winning Tickets Sold in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – No one became a billionaire in the Saturday, November 5, 2022, Powerball drawing but in Wisconsin, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold. $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold at:. Jetz, 6101 S 108th St., Hales Corners. I-43 Dino Stop Shell Green Bay, 3285 Cedar Hedge...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in Minnesota
Once again, Saturday's Powerball draw produced no jackpot winners, with Monday's jackpot now expected to be a ludicrous $1.9 billion. Saturday's winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and Powerball 20. With no winners, it ties the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot, with Saturday's draw the 40th since...
10 Tips for Saving on Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
Cans Rupturing Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota
Just when you thought it was safe to spray a little air freshener and make your house smell amazing, it's not. A new recall was just issued by Consumer Product Safety Commission for air fresheners sold in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a part that is missing. Unfortunately, this missing part has led to corrosion and cans rupturing which could lead to an injury.
Minnesota Zoo Welcomes Back Bottlenose Dolphins
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley like many zoos around the country including The Lake Superior Zoo often exchanges animals on a temporary or more permanent basis. The pod of bottlenose dolphins that are back at the Minnesota Zoo is temporary. I was over the moon when I first saw...
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
Total Lunar Eclipse Coming to Minnesota Tomorrow Morning
The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you early tomorrow morning. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early tomorrow morning in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Soaking rainstorms to be followed by first major snow across Minnesota
Plus a look at the wind on Sunday, and the expected precipitation levels this week.
Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night
A Minnesota-made documentary, Move Me, is making its TV debut Monday night. The film stars and is co-directed by Minnesotan Kelsey Peterson, who at the age of 27, dove into Lake Superior off the shores of Wisconsin and emerged paralyzed from the chest down. Her spinal cord injury completely changed her way of life, as she has always been a dancer, and sought out a career dedicated to it.
