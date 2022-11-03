ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

The prequel to The Callisto Protocol is a horror podcast and chapter one is out now

By Rollin Bishop
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbBpq_0ixr6A8600

The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios has launched a new narrative podcast, Helix Station, that serves as a prequel to the upcoming sci-fi survival horror game.

If that doesn't appeal on its own, perhaps the fact that Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor Gwendoline Christie stars in it will. "Helix Station is a dark, thrilling piece of science fiction horror," Christie said as part of the announcement. "It was amazing to work with the team at Striking Distance Studios to bring the character Percy to life and lay the narrative foundation for The Callisto Protocol."

The first two episodes of Helix Station are available now wherever you get your podcasts, with new episodes launching weekly through the rest of November. A trailer is also available online to get a taste of what to expect.

The six-part, sci-fi horror podcast features Christie as skip tracer Percy as well as Michael Ironside as fellow skip tracer Kane. The two of them are after bounties across the Jovian system, but come up against Black Iron Prison officer Metzger (Kevin Durand) when he commandeers their ship, forcing the duo to perform a job on the derelict Helix Station.

In addition to Christie, Ironside, and Durand, Helix Station features Sam Littlefield as Prendergast, Cassandra Blair as Tanaka, Leland Orser as Lennox, and Caitlin Kinnunen as Juniper. The podcast was directed and showrun by Willie Block and Jake Emanuel, who also created the audio drama The Edge of Sleep.

If podcasts aren't for you and you just can't wait for The Callisto Protocol, perhaps it might be worth giving one of the best survival horror games a go in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mars Rover Documentary ‘Good Night Oppy’ Desperately Wants to Be a Pixar Film

A great non-fiction story requires little cloying embellishment—a fact that’s wholly ignored by Good Night Oppy. Pressing every button, pushing every note, and pulling on every heartstring, director/producer Ryan White’s documentary (Nov. 4 in theaters; Nov. 23 on Prime Video) works overtime to stir the emotions and wrack the nerves. The result is a wholly manipulative—and surprisingly shallow—portrait of human ingenuity and intergalactic exploration, as well as another case study of form getting in the way of content.Good Night Oppy’s title refers to Opportunity, a Rover that—along with its “twin” Spirit— was launched in 2003 to Mars. Its goal was...
The Independent

Sydney Sweeney reveals secret reaction after meeting Dakota Johnson on Madame Web set

Sydney Sweeney has revealed her initial reaction to working with Dakota Johnson on the set of a forthcoming film. The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s dark teen drama Euphoria, features alongside the Persuasion star in Madame Web. Having been a fan of Johnson for many years, Sweeney admitted to feeling slightly anxious about working with someone she’d admired.“I was a little nervous,” Sweeney noted during a red-carpet interview on Sunday (6 November).“I have to say — I snuck 50 Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy