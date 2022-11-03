The prequel to The Callisto Protocol is a horror podcast and chapter one is out now

The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios has launched a new narrative podcast, Helix Station, that serves as a prequel to the upcoming sci-fi survival horror game.

If that doesn't appeal on its own, perhaps the fact that Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor Gwendoline Christie stars in it will. "Helix Station is a dark, thrilling piece of science fiction horror," Christie said as part of the announcement. "It was amazing to work with the team at Striking Distance Studios to bring the character Percy to life and lay the narrative foundation for The Callisto Protocol."

The first two episodes of Helix Station are available now wherever you get your podcasts, with new episodes launching weekly through the rest of November. A trailer is also available online to get a taste of what to expect.

The six-part, sci-fi horror podcast features Christie as skip tracer Percy as well as Michael Ironside as fellow skip tracer Kane. The two of them are after bounties across the Jovian system, but come up against Black Iron Prison officer Metzger (Kevin Durand) when he commandeers their ship, forcing the duo to perform a job on the derelict Helix Station.

In addition to Christie, Ironside, and Durand, Helix Station features Sam Littlefield as Prendergast, Cassandra Blair as Tanaka, Leland Orser as Lennox, and Caitlin Kinnunen as Juniper. The podcast was directed and showrun by Willie Block and Jake Emanuel, who also created the audio drama The Edge of Sleep.

If podcasts aren't for you and you just can't wait for The Callisto Protocol, perhaps it might be worth giving one of the best survival horror games a go in the meantime.