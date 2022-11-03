Read full article on original website
RICH SWANN TALKS, IMPACT STARS IN THE BRONX TONIGHT AND MORE
Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a new conversation with Rich Swann, talking fatherhood, Impact Wrestling's Over Drive PPV in Louisville, wanting a rematch with Kenny Omega, independent stars he'd like to see in Impact, whether we'll see Su Yung back anytime soon in Impact, the Impact star he really wants to wrestle and do a program with, Sami Callihan vs. Violence by Design, Kazarian returning to Impact, Bully Ray, the Louisville audience, the upward momentum for the company of late and more.
DUSTIN RHODES, WILLOW NIGHTINGALE, RICK ROSS & MORE AEW NOTES
Dustin Rhodes filed for a trademark for the Rhodes Wrestling Academy on 10/30. Several readers sent word AEW was selling CM Punk shirts at Dynamite this past Wednesday. Willow Nightingale will be signing on 12/17 at the Icons of Wrestling convention at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Nightingale made her debut in Japan this week:
NEW MLW TV COMMENCES ON BEIN SPORT THIS WEEKEND, TRIBUTE TO VLAD THE SUPERFAN NEXT WEEK, CONGRATS TO EJ NDUKA & MORE MLW NOTES
We are told that MLW programming returns to BeIn Sport this Saturday evening with the Battle Riot IV special. That special is now available for VOD viewing on Pro Wrestling TV. There has been no movement on the MLW vs. WWE lawsuit. EJ Nduka, who is in the midst of...
HOW TO ATTEND NXT THIS TUESDAY, A VISIT TO SET OF 'YOUNG ROCK', JAKE PAUL & MORE
If you are interested in attending this Tuesday's WWE NXT taping in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, click here. Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel was picked up by TMZ. Ahead of tonight's Young Rock premiere on NBC, Access Hollywood toured the set and spoke...
NEW GRUDGE MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV
Previously announced for the 11/18 Over Drive PPV in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *X-Division Championship Tournament Finals. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Savannah Evans...
CROWN JEWEL NOTES, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE Shop has Crown Jewel T-shirts, Celtic Warrior Workout T-shirts and LA Knight T-shirts. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul – Road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022: WWE Playlist. Nikki Bella Raves About Logan Paul, Says He Can Be Massive WWE Superstar | TMZ Sports. Bianca Belair shows Sheamus what...
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Katsuyori Shibata Makes his AEW Debut in a Dream Match against Orange Cassidy | AEW Rampage, 11/4/22. Did Jamie Hayter Give Toni Storm a Preview of What's to Come at Full Gear? | AEW Rampage, 11/4/22. Hobbs Puts the TNT Champion on Notice After WarJoe Destroys the Embassy | AEW...
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
GRUDGE TAG MATCH ADDED TO AEW RAMPAGE TONIGHT
AEW announced the following for Rampage tonight in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *More talents announced for World...
THE LATEST HIGHSPOTS.TV STREAMING ADDITIONS & MORE
Another one at our long time home the historic Woodlawn Gym!. Show featuring from NJPW Chase Owens! From ROW, Thaddeuz the Savage King! Current BOW Heavyweight champ, "The Baddest of All Time" Shane Taylor! Plus Moonshine Mantell, Sheeva Queen, Women's BOW Champ Miranda Gordy, Alexander Crowley with the "Mother of Mayhem" Lilith! On the card too is El Rayo, Skyler Slice and Nathan Estrada along with many more superstars!
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Hank Walker vs. Myles Borne.
UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK TAPING TV THIS MONTH IN IRVINE, CA, ALAN ANGELS TO APPEAR & MORE
The United Wrestling Network announced the following:. United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv on Tuesday November 15th to tape several episodes of its Championship Wrestling television series. Some matches and talent confirmed for the taping include:. #1 Contender to the UWN World Title Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels.
PRO WRESTLING GUERRILLA RETURNING TO LOS ANGELES TONIGHT WITH 'DINK'
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will return tonight to The Globe Theater in Los Angeles for DINK, named in honor of a well known PWG fan, Alan "Dink" Denkenson, who recently passed away:. *PWG Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. *Aramis & Bandido &...
NWA USA PREVIEW FOR TOMORROW
Scheduled for tomorrow's NWA USA, streaming on the NWA YouTube channel:. *Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green present the show. *NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz. *NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Ella Envy vs. Angelina Love. *NWA 74 PPV Replay:NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn (Mecha Wolf &...
UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Reno Scum. *UWN World TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Bad Dude Tito. *Willie Mack vs. Invictus Khash. *Kevin Martenson vs. Big Hoss. www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
TONIGHT'S EDITION OF NWA POWERRR IS NOW STREAMING
Tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr is now streaming:. *Hawx Aerie vs. Dirty Sexy Boys for a shot at the NWA Tag Team Championship. *Flip Gordon vs. Colby Corino. *Judais vs. Mims vs. Gustavo to determine the top contender to the NWA TV Championship. *The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman...
ROH TITLE MATCH OFFICIAL FOR AEW FULL GEAR
Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli has been officially added to the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ.
MLW RETURN TO PHILLY ON SALE TOMORROW, FUSION TV PREVIEW FOR THURSDAY
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for MLW's return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for "Blood and Thunder 2023" on 1/7/23 at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett...
JERICHO, OSPREAY AND ALI RESPOND TO BRAUN STROWMAN'S TWEET
Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali responded to Braun Strowman's comment about giant wrestlers being better than high flyers.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, which was taped in St. Louis:. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio for the first-time ever. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville - No Disqualification Match. *LA Knight vs. Ricochet. *Braun Strowman faces five men. *Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya.
