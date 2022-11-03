Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a new conversation with Rich Swann, talking fatherhood, Impact Wrestling's Over Drive PPV in Louisville, wanting a rematch with Kenny Omega, independent stars he'd like to see in Impact, whether we'll see Su Yung back anytime soon in Impact, the Impact star he really wants to wrestle and do a program with, Sami Callihan vs. Violence by Design, Kazarian returning to Impact, Bully Ray, the Louisville audience, the upward momentum for the company of late and more.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO