ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Michael Thomas' season-ending injury impacts Chris Olave's Rookie of the Year campaign

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MN56P_0ixr5Dfe00

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver corps had the potential to be one of the NFL’s very best coming into the season, or at least some of us thought.

But through eight weeks of the season, that has yet to transpire. And it never will thanks to injuries.

The latest news is an update on the status of former All-Pro Michael Thomas, who hasn’t played since Week 3. He’ll need surgery on his toe and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The unfortunate injury is just the latest in a string of them that have limited Thomas to just 10 games in the last three years.

But while his injury is an obvious blow to the Saints who are just a game back in the wide-open NFC South, it leaves open a big role for rookie first-round pick Chris Olave who has thrived without him.

Thomas’ absence combined with that of Jarvis Landry, who hasn’t played since Week 4, catapulted Olave into No. 1 status sooner than anyone could have imagined. His 63 targets lead the team by a wide margin — 39 more than the next wide receiver — and his 37 receptions for 547 yards also lead the Saints. His two touchdown catches are second.

Olave’s stellar play through seven games has him sitting third in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at BetMGM (+500). The only rookies with better odds are Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker at +150 and Texans running back Dameon Pierce at +325.

As lead backs, Walker and Pierce still have very good chances to win the award, but Olave currently has more receiving yards than either has rushing yards — though both pace him in touchdowns. So he’s producing enough offense to make it a contest. And his odds become all the more valuable after Thomas’ injury.

The anticipated return of both Thomas and Landry always threatened to eat into Olave’s target share. But with only Landry expected back — drawing more attention in the short to intermediate range of the field — Olave should continue thriving down the field and maybe even receive more opportunities.

That leaves a lot of value in those +500 odds.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton has some nerve intimating about free agent-to-be Lamar Jackson

Oh, come on. There’s a whirlwind of speculation surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, and where he’ll return to coach in a year or two. Payton isn’t going to be free to entertain all offers, seeing as he’s still under contract with the Saints through 2024, but it’s about as close to free agency as someone in his position would reach. And he’s already looking at his options.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams reacts to his Ravens teammates' big game

Twist the knife, Marcus Williams. The longtime New Orleans Saints safety left in free agency for a lucrative contract with the Baltimore Ravens, and he left without much goodwill from Saints fans — whether it was his missed tackle in the Minneapolis Miracle or other flubs in high-leverage situations, his relationship with New Orleans frayed with time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 takeaways from the Saints' tough loss vs. Ravens

It was another rough game in front of the home crowd for the New Orleans Saints as they dropped their Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens 27-14. The temperature in the locker room and stadium was dull and the Saints are facing massive questions at the most important position in football. 3-of-11 on third downs, 0-for-2 in the red zone and one late touchdown catch and run away from a single-digit scoring game. It was a rough game that was summarized by a rare early exit for a usually adoring audience.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy