NBA last-two-minute report says Tyler Herro traveled on game-winning three vs. Kings

James Ham: Last Two Minute report confirms that Tyler Herro traveled on his game winning three pointer against the Sacramento Kings.

Tyler Herro hit a memorable game-winner last night to cap off a big fourth quarter for the Heat. A look at the play and why the NBA ruled today that it should have never happened miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:51 PM

Violation: NBA admits officials made critical error in Sacramento Kings' controversial loss to Miami Heat

Violation: NBA admits officials made critical error in Sacramento Kings’ controversial loss to Miami Heat

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:36 PM

Jimmy Butler not traveling with the team to Indiana

So another night for Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to take the reigns

Unless we get another Kyle Lowry big time step up – 3:12 PM

Heat’s 4th quarter scoring this season:

Don’t know what stands out more

Bam Adebayo leading the team by a wide margin, or Tyler Herro shooting 68% from the field pic.twitter.com/p7Qp2CVhKq – 1:32 PM

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo pick and rolls are currently scoring 1.44 points per possession this season

Elite mark

Here’s what I asked both Herro and Bam about last night regarding that 2-man game: pic.twitter.com/P7QTSq3caX – 12:46 PM

Reliving last night’s Tyler Herro game-winning three for the Heat, and why Kings coach Mike Brown believes it should have been called a travel miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:39 PM

Not only did the Heat hit back to back game winners from Butler and Herro

IT WAS THE SAME PLAY CALL

Vincent screening for better matchup

Bam and Strus weakside for potential hammer screens if help/ Lowry strong side corner

Pump-fake/pause/bucket

The SAME play pic.twitter.com/LWOPYhpQtL – 11:06 AM

SOUND ON

The Heat’s late-game offensive approach

Bam Adebayo rolling gravity, Kyle Lowry paint touches, Tyler Herro manipulation, and continued movement and screening

A film look into the X’s and O’s of their play calls: pic.twitter.com/Nknb3xNrfI – 10:48 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro was clutch and helped the Miami Heat to take a tough b2b win over the Kings last night.

“It’s the patience to read the defense”, Herro said about his big-time shot and his development in the decision making at the crunch time. #HEATCulture sdna.gr/mpasket/102027… – 9:49 AM

You can’t do that, Tyler Herro! on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/you-cant-do-… – 9:45 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 110-107 victory over the Kings: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Another closing scramble.

2. With Herro a hero at the finish.

3. Lowry steps up in Butler’s absence.

4. With Strus into first five.

5. Dedmon adds big muscle. – 9:08 AM

Did Tyler Herro travel late in the game?

We talked about that, Mike Brown’s comments plus the highs and lows from the Kings loss in Miami?

🔊: https://t.co/9PWuigA1Tx

📺: https://t.co/cMnPcNv3TP pic.twitter.com/2A2MnBggho – 1:13 AM

Herro’s 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107 (from @AP) apnews.com/article/94ca19… – 11:38 PM

Talked to both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo tonight about their PnR combo again, but the differences with 3 spacers

Here’s a look into that thought process:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/wZ6NfrM6iE – 11:01 PM

Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 110-107 victory over Kings: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Another closing scramble.

2. With Herro a hero at the finish.

3. Lowry steps up in Butler’s absence.

4. With Strus into first five.

5. Dedmon adds big muscle. – 10:50 PM

I asked Bam Adebayo about his PnR with Tyler Herro in spacing lineups:

“Coach always tells us that the pick and roll with Tyler gets like 1 or 2 points a possession. Something like that.”

“If it ain’t broke, don’t break it.” – 10:47 PM

I asked Tyler Herro about his PnR late with Bam Adebayo, in different spacing lineups:

He brings up the lineups with Lowry-Vincent-Robinson-Bam and himself

“It’s tough to help off.”

Then when they’re flowing downhill, “we’re not easy to guard.” – 10:40 PM

Tyler Herro on the last play: “I don’t think it was a travel”. #HEATCulture – 10:37 PM

Butler game winner against the Warriors last night

Herro game winner against the Kings tonight

Calling it now, Dedmon game winner vs the Pacers Friday – 10:24 PM

“To not make that call to me is unbelievable…I don’t think we got a fair whistle.” – 10:16 PM

Coach Spo on Tyler Herro: “It’s a gutsy kid and wants those moments” #HEATCulture – 10:12 PM

Erik Spoelstra on the final play for Herro:

“It was designed to get him the ball…It wasn’t the exact spacing that we wanted.”

“He just did what Jimmy did last night. Create something out of nothing.”

“He’s a gutsy kid and he wants those moments. And he really delivered.” – 10:12 PM

NEW: Takeaways and details from the Heat’s win over the Kings, as Tyler Herro caps off a big fourth quarter with a game-winning three in Jimmy Butler’s absence miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:10 PM

Mike Brown walks into his postgame presser and calls travel on Tyler Herro before he even fields a question – 10:09 PM

Tyler Herro beats the Kings in Miami with a 3 in the final seconds. Mike Brown was calling for a travel on the pump and reset. It drops the Kings to 2-5. pic.twitter.com/Gwdxy9IWzD – 9:59 PM

Tyler Herro for the win

https://t.co/92ZUZZHKu8 pic.twitter.com/442BTMvqh3 – 9:56 PM

FINAL: Heat 110, Kings 107. Tyler Herro hit a game-winning three with 2.5 seconds to play. – 9:56 PM

Tyler Herro …

Yesterday: Was blind.

Today: But now, I three. – 9:55 PM

What an end in Miami. Herro hits an impossible fading 3 to break the tie, Kings out of timeouts. Delly doesn’t pick up the ball after the make until everyone is downcourt, then throws a great pass to Sabonis, but he jumps into Bam for an offensive foul, game over. – 9:55 PM

Herro Ball – 9:55 PM

What a shot by Herro. Ouch. – 9:55 PM

Tie game

12 seconds left

I’m calling a Lowry catch and shoot jumper off an overplay at Herro – 9:52 PM

Btw, that Herro-Bam PnR in the clutch we just saw>> – 9:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Well Tyler Herro is coming alive here late

Now trailing by 3, they need to keep getting him into that mid range pull-up

It’s been there

Gotta stay with it

That’ll open up Bam – 9:41 PM

Great tip in by Herro

Followed by a stop and eventual tip-in by Bam

2 point game

Bit of an energy shift – 9:35 PM

Heat now trail 7

Offense stalling

They need Tyler Herro in for shot creation badly

Doesn’t matter if he has struggled a bit – 9:26 PM

Empty corner Herro-Bam PnR coming soon

This is the way to begin the quarter – 8:48 PM

Herro hits the passing lane perfectly

Easy bucket

He needed that with some of his miscues early – 7:55 PM

Vincent, Robinson, Dedmon all enter

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Up and under at the rim – 7:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kings coach Mike Brown was not happy with officials following his team’s 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday at FTX Arena. Brown made his feelings clear during his postgame news conference, saying he felt Heat guard Tyler Herro traveled before making a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining. “We’ve got a lot of respect for the program, the Miami Heat, (coach Erik) Spoelstra and everything they’ve done, and Tyler Herro’s a great player, but he traveled,” Brown said. “He traveled on the last play and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to (see Herro) pump fake and then sidestep, or hop and then one-two and a shot, and not make that call, to me it’s just unbelievable.” -via Sacramento Bee / November 3, 2022

James Ham: From the Heat: #SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. Tyler Herro (eye) will be available. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 2, 2022

Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro not on Heat injury report for tonight against Sacramento. Yurtseven, Oladipo, Cain all listed as out. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 2, 2022