PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Despite trailing at halftime for the first time this season, the No. 4-ranked University of Michigan football team erupted in the second half thanks to a big assist from its defense to beat another Big Ten East opponent on Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 52-17 victory over Rutgers at SHI Stadium.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO