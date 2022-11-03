ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Monday: Game 10 vs. Nebraska

#3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) • Michigan has achieved its second 9-0 start under head coach Jim Harbaugh. • The Wolverines lead the nation in rushing defense and list fourth in rushing offense to go along with top rankings in 16 categories. •...
U-M Claims B1G Tourney Title after Defeating No. 4 Wildcats

» No. 6 Michigan defeated No. 4 Northwestern, 2-1, in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to claim the conference's NCAA automatic qualifier. » U-M earned goals from Kate McLaughlin and Brynn Zorilla late in the first quarter and early in the second, respectively. » Michigan captured its...
Postgame Notes: #4 Michigan 52, Rutgers 17

• The Wolverines have achieved the program's first 9-0 start since the 2016 season. • Legendary director/filmmaker Spike Lee was U-M's honorary captain at Rutgers. • First-time starters in today's game included left tackle Jeffrey Persi on offense and cornerback Will Johnson on defense. • Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy won...
Wolverines Crown Four Champions, Place 11 at the Kickoff MSU Open

» Michigan crowned four champions and boasted five finalists and 11 total placewinners at the season-opening Michigan State Open. » Cole Mattin (141) and Mason Parris (Hwt) won individual titles in the open division, while Rylan Rogers (184) and Ira Jenkins (Hwt) captured freshman/sophomore titles in their collegiate debuts.
Wolverines Wrap Fall Season at ASU Thunderbird Invite

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up its fall season on Sunday (Nov. 6), completing action at the ASU Thunderbird Invite at the Whiteman Tennis Center. Competing for U-M at the event were Andrea Cerdan, Nicole Hammond, Gala Mesochoritou and Bayley Sheinin. Mesochoritou and Cerdan...
