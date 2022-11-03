Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter, days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk bought the platform
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter closed last week, prompting some celebrities to leave the platform. His ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's Twitter was inactive as of Thursday. Heard still has her Instagram account, but hasn't posted since her defamation trial ended. Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter a few days...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
A Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' and woke up locked out of Slack and email: 'There is always a new low'
A software engineer said it was an "awful way" to learn he was being laid off from Twitter before being sent a confirmation email.
Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'
Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social media company. Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist." Heard, 36, still has...
Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire
By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic. The beauty of...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Musk rationalized his reason for monetizing the verification badge by saying it'll pay the bills at the company. He seeks to cut out advertising and bots but can only do so by creating a new source of revenue. His post garnered 220,000-plus likes, but a reply from his ex-partner Grimes...
Elon Musk reportedly told investors that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500 workers
Elon Musk reportedly told investors he will lay off nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500-person workforce, according to The Washington Post. The Post reports that massive job cuts were coming to Twitter regardless of Musk's deal to buy the company. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment about reported...
These Celebs Didn't Waste Any Time Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Site
"Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
A Twitter software engineer who created cartoons poking fun at his own company says he was fired because he's a 'troublemaker'
Emmanuel "Manu" Cornet last week gave Elon Musk a cartoon that said: "I hope you don't mind a 'court jester' at Twitter or you'll have to get me fired."
Musk tells people upset about Twitter verification fee to ‘continue complaining’
Newly minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk is standing by his plan to have users pay a monthly subscription fee for a verification badge, telling upset users to “keep complaining.”. “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” Musk tweeted late Tuesday, adding a joke from “Monty...
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0