CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet start to your new work and school week. Clouds will slowly roll in throughout the day, likely limiting highs to the mid-40s north and lower 50s south. The wind should remain light. Tomorrow through Thursday, we’ll see a gradual warming trend with widespread 60s on Wednesday and some 70s on Thursday. Thursday night, a powerful cold front will send the temperature plummeting into the 20s along with very gusty wind. While most of the precipitation will be well north of us on Veterans Day, we may have some lingering, light snow showers. Should these occur, no accumulation is expected at this time. Plan on this November chill to last well into next week.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO