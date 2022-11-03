Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
KCRG.com
Kirkwood Community College president to retire in fall 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg will retire next fall. The college made the announcement in a press release on Monday, crediting Dr. Sundberg for her leadership and guidance amid the 2020 pandemic and derecho. Dr. Sundberg is the college’s fifth president and the...
KCRG.com
Three Johnson County law enforcement agencies introduce mental health liaison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three different law enforcement departments in Johnson County introduced their mental health liaison on Monday. Kieonna Pope will work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Coralville and North Liberty Police Departments to respond to mental health crises and connect people with social services. The position is similar to the role other law enforcement department agencies like Cedar Rapids, Ottumwa, and Iowa City have created over the last five years.
KCRG.com
'Jack Splat!' entertains and informs people in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Children’s Museum kept its over decade-long event Jack Splat! going on Saturday in Iowa City. The event was initially held at the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville but moved to the parking lot near Chauncey Swan Park after the COVID-19 pandemic. While pumpkins were thrown from the top, there were also drawings and games for kids to enjoy.
KCRG.com
Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville,...
KCRG.com
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids manufacturer Raining Rose looking to hire more employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You might call them the best kept secret in Cedar Rapids, but there’s a good chance you’ve used one of their products. “Raining Rose is a contract manufacturer, we manufacture personal body care items,” said Nate Robson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Raining Rose. “Mainly, lip balms, lotion, sunscreen, deodorants. We continue to expand what we currently offer, but you’ll never see the Raining Rose label on products in stores. We produce products for other brands.”
KCRG.com
Connor McCaffery's return for sixth season provides extra leadership on the court for Hawkeyes
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 6 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
KCRG.com
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism. The Dubuque Police Department has seen a great increase in a specific type of report. East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU. Updated: 2 hours...
KCRG.com
Johnson County shares plans for Windham Village ahead of public hearing
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traveling along Black Diamond Road SW in rural Johnson County one can see a “village” that straddles Old Mans Creek. There’s about one home every half mile or so. The area is unincorporated, and the county wants to determine how this area,...
KCRG.com
Iowa thrift stores do record business during inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As inflation continues to impact businesses across the country, some thrift stores in Iowa are reporting a boom in business as families look for ways to save. Shaun Clasen was at Style Encore Sunday afternoon searching for a good thrift store find. “I like to...
KCRG.com
High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds fall sale
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The local nonprofit Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is holding their annual fall book sale this weekend. The sale allowed people to buy books at a discounted price. It usually raises between $10,000 to 15,000 for the Cedar Rapids Library which will go towards things like literacy programs.
KCRG.com
Cedar County burn ban lifted
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, the open burning ban in Cedar County has been lifted, according to State Fire Marshal Dan Wood. This comes after Jodi Freet, representing each fire department in Cedar County, asked for the burn ban to be lifted.
KCRG.com
Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
KCRG.com
Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group celebrated a big...
KCRG.com
A nice start to the week, cold front hits Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet start to your new work and school week. Clouds will slowly roll in throughout the day, likely limiting highs to the mid-40s north and lower 50s south. The wind should remain light. Tomorrow through Thursday, we’ll see a gradual warming trend with widespread 60s on Wednesday and some 70s on Thursday. Thursday night, a powerful cold front will send the temperature plummeting into the 20s along with very gusty wind. While most of the precipitation will be well north of us on Veterans Day, we may have some lingering, light snow showers. Should these occur, no accumulation is expected at this time. Plan on this November chill to last well into next week.
KCRG.com
A wet start to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to scattered showers across Eastern Iowa, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Showers will continue on and off across the region throughout the morning and into the early afternoon as the low-pressure system gradually moves east. However, the low will clear the region later today, allowing skies to slowly clear during the mid to late afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves northeast, cooler air will filter into Eastern Iowa. This means temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. The warmest temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning with the mid-40s expected this afternoon. Winds will also be high today, coming from the southwest with gusts higher than 40 possible.
KCRG.com
Some clouds return Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It feels closer to normal for this time of year to end the weekend, but another warm-up is on the way. Temperatures over the next few days stay in the 50s for highs, with lows in the 30s for most. Skies get cloudier tonight, leading to partly or mostly cloudy skies for some during the day on Sunday. They will once again clear out by tomorrow evening, with more clouds for Monday into Tuesday.
Comments / 0