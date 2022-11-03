Read full article on original website
Delaware Hunter Discovers Rare Tree
Next on You Oughta Know, go deep into the woods to spot a unicorn of a tree, the nearly extinct American Chestnut. Explore the beautiful covered bridges of Bucks County. Find out how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Meet an Old City saxophonist who lives life to his own rhythm. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.
National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?
Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Cape Gazette
Industry pros gather to toast Delaware restaurants
Nobody can throw a party like the Delaware Restaurant Association. Let’s face it: Hospitality is what they do, and along with their hardworking members, they do it well. So it’s no surprise that last week’s Delaware Restaurant Association 20th Annual Cornerstone Awards Celebration was such a success.
La Plaza Delaware hopes to bridge the gap with its Latino Leadership training program
Delaware’s Latino population is growing, mirroring a national trend. But despite increasing numbers, advocates say there hasn’t been growth in leadership roles offered to Latinos. The nonprofit La Plaza Delaware is launching a new program that’s designed to change that. The Latino Leadership training program will help multicultural...
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in November
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices now above the national average
Delaware’s gas prices have moved above the national average as inventories remain tight on the East Coast. As of Sunday, the price for regular was $3.86, up a dime during the past week and six cents above the national average. East Coast states have seen a run-up in gas prices in recent week, with the West Coast seeing declines.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
delawarebusinessnow.com
How do people feel about Return Day?
In northern Delaware, there’s overwhelming silence. The Return Day parade in Georgetown might as well be on Mars, or at least that’s how it seems when the subject is brought up in Wilmington. The politicians and the pundits know about it. The media knows about it. But for many, it seems, it’s an obscure parade that, despite being considered A Very Delaware Thing, doesn’t resonate a lot in Wilmington.
ncsha.org
Featured HAF Program: Delaware Mortgage Relief Program
Are you a Delawarean at risk of displacement due to unpaid housing-related obligations such as mortgage payments and property charges?. The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program may be able to help. Delaware Homeowners may be eligible for assistance through the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program if they meet the following:. The homeowner,...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
New Delaware gun control laws: an illegal ‘regulatory scheme’ or ‘reasonable limits’?
When Delaware Democrats who control the General Assembly and Gov. John Carney announced in June that they would pass a series of gun control bills that month, gun rights advocates promised to mount legal challenges against what they call an unconstitutional “regulatory scheme.”. Barely four months after Carney signed...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
delawarepublic.org
Study finds UD has $3.2 billion annual influence on local economy
A recent independent study found the University of Delaware generates an estimated $3.2 billion for the local economy. The new report by Econsult Solutions Inc. of Philadelphia updates a 2018 study and says the multi-billion dollar impact supports more than 26,000 jobs in the state. The jobs number includes Blue Hen alumni, who the report says collectively earn an additional $1.2 billion a year, thanks to their UD education.
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
A Delaware woman on her way home from collecting a $100,000 lottery prize stopped to buy a scratch-off ticket and won an additional $300,000.
Delaware man gets 13-years jail for 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City
A Delaware man will serve the next 13-years behind bars for a May 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City.
delawaretoday.com
Delaware’s Top Lawyers in 2022 Provide Expert Legal Services
Who are the top lawyers in Delaware? We polled their peers for the best in the field. Will the honorees please rise?
