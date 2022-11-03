ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WHYY

Delaware Hunter Discovers Rare Tree

Next on You Oughta Know, go deep into the woods to spot a unicorn of a tree, the nearly extinct American Chestnut. Explore the beautiful covered bridges of Bucks County. Find out how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Meet an Old City saxophonist who lives life to his own rhythm. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?

Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Industry pros gather to toast Delaware restaurants

Nobody can throw a party like the Delaware Restaurant Association. Let’s face it: Hospitality is what they do, and along with their hardworking members, they do it well. So it’s no surprise that last week’s Delaware Restaurant Association 20th Annual Cornerstone Awards Celebration was such a success.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Fabulous Fall Festivals in November

Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas prices now above the national average

Delaware’s gas prices have moved above the national average as inventories remain tight on the East Coast. As of Sunday, the price for regular was $3.86, up a dime during the past week and six cents above the national average. East Coast states have seen a run-up in gas prices in recent week, with the West Coast seeing declines.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

How do people feel about Return Day?

In northern Delaware, there’s overwhelming silence. The Return Day parade in Georgetown might as well be on Mars, or at least that’s how it seems when the subject is brought up in Wilmington. The politicians and the pundits know about it. The media knows about it. But for many, it seems, it’s an obscure parade that, despite being considered A Very Delaware Thing, doesn’t resonate a lot in Wilmington.
ncsha.org

Featured HAF Program: Delaware Mortgage Relief Program

Are you a Delawarean at risk of displacement due to unpaid housing-related obligations such as mortgage payments and property charges?. The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program may be able to help. Delaware Homeowners may be eligible for assistance through the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program if they meet the following:. The homeowner,...
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match

SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Ocean City Today

Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore

This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
OCEAN CITY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Study finds UD has $3.2 billion annual influence on local economy

A recent independent study found the University of Delaware generates an estimated $3.2 billion for the local economy. The new report by Econsult Solutions Inc. of Philadelphia updates a 2018 study and says the multi-billion dollar impact supports more than 26,000 jobs in the state. The jobs number includes Blue Hen alumni, who the report says collectively earn an additional $1.2 billion a year, thanks to their UD education.
NEWARK, DE

