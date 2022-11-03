Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football
Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
FOX Sports
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season....
FOX Sports
Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is...
FOX Sports
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday. They come less than 24 hours...
FOX Sports
Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Where do Hendon Hooker, C.J. Stroud stand after Week 10 struggles?
Week 10 had plenty of chaos on the field, likely leading to shuffling in the next version of the College Football Playoff rankings that will be revealed Tuesday. But that upheaval could also make an impact at the top of the Heisman Trophy race, or at least open the door a crack for a lower contender to make a move.
FOX Sports
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
FOX Sports
Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans' offense. A week after a comprehensive 24-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders,...
FOX Sports
Breakthrough? Young Jaguars learning how to win, or not lose
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe this was a breakthrough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Doug Pederson has preached all season about his young team needing to learn how to win — or how not to lose — close games. The Jaguars had been 0-6 in one-score games entering Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were tied or leading in the fourth quarter of five of those.
FOX Sports
Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline. The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
FOX Sports
Fields' emergence giving Bears hope for brighter future
CHICAGO (AP) — One question loomed as large as a Chicago skyscraper when the Bears began the season. And it looks as though Justin Fields is starting to give them the answer they hoped to received. The former Ohio State star is showing signs he just might be the...
FOX Sports
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, name Jeff Saturday interim coach
The Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay announced Monday. Indianapolis has lost its past three games and is 3-5-1 on the season, which is good for second in the AFC South but 10th in the AFC. Then, in a somewhat shocking move, the...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady reaches 100,000 combined NFL passing yards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reached another milestone, surpassing 100,000 combined NFL passing yards (regular season plus playoffs). He reached the mark in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 16-13 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady is first in NFL history in combined passing yards ahead...
FOX Sports
Should Packers start figuring out life after Aaron Rodgers?
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers looks lost. The Green Bay Packers look lost. But more than that, Rodgers looks like he's nearly given up. Yes, injuries happened in the Packers' fifth straight loss, this one by a 15-9 margin in Detroit. A lot of injuries happened, in fact. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs went down after the first play of the game. Then right guard Jon Runyan. And cornerback Eric Stokes. And wide receiver Christian Watson. Running back Aaron Jones. Linebacker Krys Barnes. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Rashan Gary, too.
FOX Sports
Frank Reich's firing shows new Colts coach will need QB to succeed
Frank Reich's firing became inevitable for the Indianapolis Colts, a matter of when, not if. After Sunday's humiliating 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, featuring one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history, the reality felt tangible in Reich's voice addressing the media. There was the playcaller of an offense that couldn't improve. The fingers had been pointed all round, dating back to last season. It was quarterback Carson Wentz, so they traded him in the offseason. It was quarterback Matt Ryan — Wentz's replacement — so they benched him. It was offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, so they fired him. The Colts ran out of people to point fingers at. It was Reich's time.
