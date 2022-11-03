Frank Reich's firing became inevitable for the Indianapolis Colts, a matter of when, not if. After Sunday's humiliating 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, featuring one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history, the reality felt tangible in Reich's voice addressing the media. There was the playcaller of an offense that couldn't improve. The fingers had been pointed all round, dating back to last season. It was quarterback Carson Wentz, so they traded him in the offseason. It was quarterback Matt Ryan — Wentz's replacement — so they benched him. It was offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, so they fired him. The Colts ran out of people to point fingers at. It was Reich's time.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO