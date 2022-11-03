Read full article on original website
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game
A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child. He was then back in the team's facility and...
FOX Sports
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season....
FOX Sports
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday. They come less than 24 hours...
FOX Sports
No. 4 Clemson stunned by Notre Dame, setting up CFP shakeup
Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night. For the Tigers, losing...
FOX Sports
Bengals 'in a good place' at midpoint but seek consistency
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals moved one game above .500 before their bye week and, despite some significant injuries, are feeling pretty good about themselves. The Bengals improved to 5-4 with a 42-21 win over Carolina on Sunday that was a more thorough beating than the score indicated. They did it without their best receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, and their top cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, both of whom are injured.
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Where do Hendon Hooker, C.J. Stroud stand after Week 10 struggles?
Week 10 had plenty of chaos on the field, likely leading to shuffling in the next version of the College Football Playoff rankings that will be revealed Tuesday. But that upheaval could also make an impact at the top of the Heisman Trophy race, or at least open the door a crack for a lower contender to make a move.
FOX Sports
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
FOX Sports
Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
FOX Sports
Browns hit bye in precarious state as Watson's return looms
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's arrival in March brought expectations, scrutiny and distractions to Cleveland. It changed everything about the Browns. So did his 11-game suspension. Once they learned their newly acquired franchise quarterback would miss the first two months after Watson settled with the NFL following sexual misconduct...
FOX Sports
Richardson scores 4 TDs, Florida beats Texas A&M 41-24
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two scores as Florida snapped its two-game losing streak with a 41-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Richardson had touchdown runs of 10 and 60 yards in the...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee faces Atlanta on 9-game win streak
Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Atlanta. Atlanta went 43-39 overall and 26-26 in...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football
Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Defending champion Georgia is the top Dawg again
The Georgia Bulldogs saw the College Football Playoff selection committee’s ranking of. at No. 1, made like Michael Jordan and took that personally. The defending national champions took an offense drawing favorable comparisons to 2019 LSU’s offense and didn’t even allow the Vols to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Kirby Smart’s DNA is all over this program in the form of a dominant defense and an offense that simply doesn’t get in the defense’s way.
FOX Sports
Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is...
FOX Sports
Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point
It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
FOX Sports
What Georgia's big win, SEC chaos mean for Ohio State and Michigan
Shortly after the clock reached zero at the conclusion of last year’s Orange Bowl, a photo began circulating through the Michigan sector of Twitter. The picture captured wide receiver Andrel Anthony, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards — all of whom were freshmen during the 2021 season — watching Georgia celebrate its lopsided beatdown of the Wolverines to reach the national title game.
FOX Sports
Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot. Swinney said Monday night on his radio call-in show that the 6-foot-2, 256-pound fifth-year senior will need surgery on the foot he first hurt in August at training camp.
FOX Sports
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, name Jeff Saturday interim coach
The Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay announced Monday. Indianapolis has lost its past three games and is 3-5-1 on the season, which is good for second in the AFC South but 10th in the AFC. Then, in a somewhat shocking move, the...
