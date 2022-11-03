ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Falcons lose another left guard with Hennessy placed on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ depth at left guard took another hit on Tuesday when Matt Hennessy was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Hennessy started in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as a fill-in for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR last week with a knee injury. Another left guard, Jalen Mayfield, already is on IR.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline. The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
FOX Sports

Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point

It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
WASHINGTON, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Chargers-49ers, pick

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) put their five-game winning streak over the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) on the line when the NFL teams meet on Sunday Night Football in the Bay Area. The Chargers are unbeaten against the 49ers since 2002, but San Francisco won six in a row over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Public perception doesn't matter to Colts owner Jim Irsay

Even Jeff Saturday was shocked when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called late Sunday night to offer him the head coaching position. A former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons, Saturday surely knows his X’s and O’s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Chiefs best Titans, Jets shock Bills, Bucs beat Rams

Week 9 of the NFL has so far been one for the ages, featuring a clutch, game-winning drive by the GOAT, a comeback at MetLife Stadium, and an overtime thriller at Arrowhead. Travis Kelce's athleticism at the tight end position just isn't fair. He brought out just one of his several maneuvers on the Chiefs' first drive to help them get their first three points of the game.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Tom Brady reaches 100,000 combined NFL passing yards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reached another milestone, surpassing 100,000 combined NFL passing yards (regular season plus playoffs). He reached the mark in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 16-13 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady is first in NFL history in combined passing yards ahead...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Jets fan's lucky coin predicted winner of team's first 9 games

The New York Jets are off to a surprising 6-3 start that perhaps no one, not even the most zealous fans of Gang Green, saw coming. Well, except for one person and their lucky coin. Back on Aug. 21, a Twitter user who goes by @noonernation posted a Jets record...

