Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month

The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday. They come less than 24 hours...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

What Georgia's big win, SEC chaos mean for Ohio State and Michigan

Shortly after the clock reached zero at the conclusion of last year’s Orange Bowl, a photo began circulating through the Michigan sector of Twitter. The picture captured wide receiver Andrel Anthony, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards — all of whom were freshmen during the 2021 season — watching Georgia celebrate its lopsided beatdown of the Wolverines to reach the national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings

Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
BALTIMORE, MD

