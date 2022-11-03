Read full article on original website
Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge on Oct. 28 ordered for $94,000 --for fees and litigation costs -- to be taxed against the Cooper County Public Board of Health. A jury earlier this year said Cooper County's health board violated the Missouri Sunshine Act when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group The post Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Hundreds cast ballots in Audrain County ahead of Election Day
Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday November 8th, and the Audrain County Clerk’s office is busily preparing. Lisa Smith is the County Clerk, and said they’ve already had more than 300 ballots cast at their office under the no-excuse absentee voting law that went into effect in August. “We...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing
The man who shot two people dead late Saturday in northeast Columbia spared his infant child, according to documents filed in court. The post Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Candidate Conversations: Dustin Stanton
Briana Heaney: What makes you the best candidate for the job?. Dustin Stanton: So I have actually been in the office already for the past six, seven months. So I'm currently the Boone County Treasurer. So I've already gained the institutional knowledge needed to perform the job and the duties, full support in my office full supportive people even within the building as well. So bipartisan support in the effort. In regards to the knowledge in the field of academia, I went to the University of Missouri here, and a full ride business scholarship with emphasis in advanced accounting, with coursework in that as well as monetary policy, money and banking. So I kind of bring that to the realm of what I'm doing, but also actually began a business at the age of six. So I began Stepbrother Eggs with six chickens with my brother. Fast forward when I was 16. It was designated by the USDA as the nation's largest independent free range egg operation. It continues to this day, although I've honestly stepped away from the day to day operations of that.
KYTV
Camden County man charged in infant death; hospitals warn of accidental infant related death
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after his baby died earlier this summer. Daniel Schulz was booked into the Camden County jail over the weekend. Police are calling the death accidental. “Everyone involved is not proud...
Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city. Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Candidate Conversations: Kip Kendrick
Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Kip Kendrick: A number of different things, but first and foremost, public service. I absolutely love public service, have always been drawn to it. You know, when I moved to Boone County and Columbia, near for coming on 20 years, I guess about a little over 18 years. And one of the first things I did in Columbia was move to the Benton-Stephens area, join the neighborhood association quickly, became neighbors association president and, you know, just kind of built from, you know, my, my public service in the community and across Boone County from there. Served in the Missouri House of Representatives, worked the last couple of years over in the Missouri Senate, also, you know, have served on the Environment Energy Commission at the city level. You know, just a number of different things have kind of led me down this path, you know, this is a, it's a unique opportunity to get back at the local level, local form of government where the rubber really meets the road, where people interact with government the most and put my skills to the best use possible.
kbia.org
What to know about poll workers, watchers and challengers
Boone County will operate 74 polling places for Tuesday's midterm, which means about 600 poll workers are needed to help staff them. Poll workers, also called election judges, are critical to the smooth functioning of polling places on Election Day. "They make sure that everything is up and running when...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 4, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Lamine Road in Pettis County. Deputies were advised it was a matter in regard to a violation of an Adult Protection Order. Contact was made with both subjects, and the order was not currently in place. No crime had been committed, and a documentation report was completed.
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
lakeexpo.com
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
KRMS Radio
Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries
Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
krcgtv.com
Man arrested after 'narcotics incident' at Jefferson City gas station
A man was arrested at a Jefferson City gas station after emergency crews tending to him saw he was hiding a gun. Someone called emergency crews to the Casey's General Store at 102 Eastland Drive on Friday afternoon for a medical emergency. A man was slumped over the steering wheel...
