Cooper County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge on Oct. 28 ordered for $94,000 --for fees and litigation costs -- to be taxed against the Cooper County Public Board of Health. A jury earlier this year said Cooper County's health board violated the Missouri Sunshine Act when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group The post Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Hundreds cast ballots in Audrain County ahead of Election Day

Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday November 8th, and the Audrain County Clerk’s office is busily preparing. Lisa Smith is the County Clerk, and said they’ve already had more than 300 ballots cast at their office under the no-excuse absentee voting law that went into effect in August. “We...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Candidate Conversations: Dustin Stanton

Briana Heaney: What makes you the best candidate for the job?. Dustin Stanton: So I have actually been in the office already for the past six, seven months. So I'm currently the Boone County Treasurer. So I've already gained the institutional knowledge needed to perform the job and the duties, full support in my office full supportive people even within the building as well. So bipartisan support in the effort. In regards to the knowledge in the field of academia, I went to the University of Missouri here, and a full ride business scholarship with emphasis in advanced accounting, with coursework in that as well as monetary policy, money and banking. So I kind of bring that to the realm of what I'm doing, but also actually began a business at the age of six. So I began Stepbrother Eggs with six chickens with my brother. Fast forward when I was 16. It was designated by the USDA as the nation's largest independent free range egg operation. It continues to this day, although I've honestly stepped away from the day to day operations of that.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city.  Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Candidate Conversations: Kip Kendrick

Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Kip Kendrick: A number of different things, but first and foremost, public service. I absolutely love public service, have always been drawn to it. You know, when I moved to Boone County and Columbia, near for coming on 20 years, I guess about a little over 18 years. And one of the first things I did in Columbia was move to the Benton-Stephens area, join the neighborhood association quickly, became neighbors association president and, you know, just kind of built from, you know, my, my public service in the community and across Boone County from there. Served in the Missouri House of Representatives, worked the last couple of years over in the Missouri Senate, also, you know, have served on the Environment Energy Commission at the city level. You know, just a number of different things have kind of led me down this path, you know, this is a, it's a unique opportunity to get back at the local level, local form of government where the rubber really meets the road, where people interact with government the most and put my skills to the best use possible.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

What to know about poll workers, watchers and challengers

Boone County will operate 74 polling places for Tuesday's midterm, which means about 600 poll workers are needed to help staff them. Poll workers, also called election judges, are critical to the smooth functioning of polling places on Election Day. "They make sure that everything is up and running when...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 4, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Lamine Road in Pettis County. Deputies were advised it was a matter in regard to a violation of an Adult Protection Order. Contact was made with both subjects, and the order was not currently in place. No crime had been committed, and a documentation report was completed.
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County

A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres

More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries

Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

