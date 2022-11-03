Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia City Council hears automated trash collection recommendations
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Solid Waste Division presented plans to the city council Monday evening to bring sweeping changes to the city's trash collection system. The new automated trash collection system would eliminate the city's Logo Bag Program in favor of roll carts. According to the presentation, the city would provide one roll cart per customer. Each customer would have the opportunity to obtain a second roll cart for $8 or $12 per month, depending on the size of the cart.
KOMU
Columbia City Council swears in new fire chief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Clayton Farr Jr. as Columbia's new Fire Chief at Monday night's meeting. Farr Jr.'s family watched the ceremony from the front row. After being sworn in, Farr Jr.'s father pinned his new badge on. The council later referred B300-22 back to the...
KOMU
Horse-drawn carriage rides return to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The District has kicked off the holiday season by bringing back horse-drawn carriage rides in downtown Columbia. The horses return return for another round every 30 minutes. More than 100 participants showed up for Saturday's opening. While they waited for the horse, participants were directed to wait in a heated bubble.
KOMU
Motorcycle group gathers truck loads of supplies for Wooldridge community
COLUMBIA – The Guardians Charitable Motorcycle Group gathered truck loads of supplies Saturday morning for people impacted by the Wooldridge fire. The fire destroyed or damaged 23 structures and burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri on Oct. 22. Rick Howard, a member of the group, said they’re always looking...
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
KOMU
Neighbors remember, honor Columbia women killed in weekend shooting
COLUMBIA - For a year and a half, the Haley family said they spent hours sitting on the front porch of their duplex getting to know their next door neighbor, 54-year-old Laura Meyers. Meyers was one of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend on Boyd Lane on...
KOMU
MU to host free monkeypox vaccine clinics
COLUMBIA — MU Student Health and Well-Being will host several free monkeypox vaccine clinics. From 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, MU will provide vaccinations with no appointments necessary. The clinics are sponsored by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services....
KOMU
EmVP: Marching Mizzou preps to bring MIZ to NYC for Macy's Parade
COLUMBIA - In less than three weeks, Marching Mizzou will spend Thanksgiving Day marching the streets of New York City. The band learned during the pandemic it would represent the University of Missouri as one of just 12 bands chosen to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Definitely a...
KOMU
Powerful county position on ballot, but officials say many don't know duties
One of the most powerful positions in county government is on next week’s ballot, but candidates and officials agree most residents don’t understand the role. The Boone County presiding commissioner job is up for grabs after Commissioner Dan Atwill decided to retire after holding it for over a decade. The presiding commissioner represents the whole county on a board of three commissioners. The other two represent the north and south areas of the county.
KOMU
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead
COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested on charges of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Charges had not been filed as of Sunday morning. Police...
KOMU
COVID-19, flu vaccine comfort clinic scheduled for Saturday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccination comfort clinic Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PHHS at 1005 West Worley Street. Children ages 6 months through 18 years who are worried about needles or the...
KOMU
Schmitt to visit Columbia as Senate race with Busch Valentine draws to a close
Eric Schmitt is making an election-eve campaign stop Monday in Columbia, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee’s first visit to the city since summer. His Democratic rival, Trudy Busch Valentine, campaigned here on Oct. 21 and marched in the MU Homecoming parade the following day. Schmitt’s appearance, which his campaign...
KOMU
One dead, one injured in northeast Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA — One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday night at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. The Columbia Police Department first responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Upon arriving to the...
KOMU
Court documents: Dispatchers heard gunshots in 911 call before deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal 911 dispatchers heard gunshots go off in the background of a call before two women were killed Saturday night in Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He appeared in court Monday afternoon for an arraignment. His next court date was set for Nov. 15 and his preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7.
KOMU
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament
Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
KOMU
Community outreach event provides Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment guidance
COLUMBIA – Compass Health Network and CLAIM partnered for a joint-event at the Columbia Public Library to help people navigate the Medicare and Medicaid enrollment process. Compass Health Outreach and Enrollment Director Wendy Schrader said staff were there to give unbiased advice about insurance plans. “We’re having a health...
KOMU
Southern Boone's Burns, Volkart win Class 3 cross country races; Tolton boys take team title
Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek. The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes,...
KOMU
Arrest warrant issued for Jefferson City man wanted for assault
JEFERSON CITY − Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in an assault over the weekend. Cortez Burton Jr., 22, is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Jefferson City...
KOMU
Two killed, one seriously injured in Chariton County crash
CHARITON COUNTY — A woman and man are dead and one is seriously injured after a Chariton County crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul Busto, 57, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Busto travelled over the centerline, before striking...
