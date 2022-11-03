ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Columbia City Council hears automated trash collection recommendations

COLUMBIA − The Columbia Solid Waste Division presented plans to the city council Monday evening to bring sweeping changes to the city's trash collection system. The new automated trash collection system would eliminate the city's Logo Bag Program in favor of roll carts. According to the presentation, the city would provide one roll cart per customer. Each customer would have the opportunity to obtain a second roll cart for $8 or $12 per month, depending on the size of the cart.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council swears in new fire chief

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Clayton Farr Jr. as Columbia's new Fire Chief at Monday night's meeting. Farr Jr.'s family watched the ceremony from the front row. After being sworn in, Farr Jr.'s father pinned his new badge on. The council later referred B300-22 back to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Horse-drawn carriage rides return to downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA- The District has kicked off the holiday season by bringing back horse-drawn carriage rides in downtown Columbia. The horses return return for another round every 30 minutes. More than 100 participants showed up for Saturday's opening. While they waited for the horse, participants were directed to wait in a heated bubble.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7

Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU to host free monkeypox vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA — MU Student Health and Well-Being will host several free monkeypox vaccine clinics. From 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, MU will provide vaccinations with no appointments necessary. The clinics are sponsored by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

EmVP: Marching Mizzou preps to bring MIZ to NYC for Macy's Parade

COLUMBIA - In less than three weeks, Marching Mizzou will spend Thanksgiving Day marching the streets of New York City. The band learned during the pandemic it would represent the University of Missouri as one of just 12 bands chosen to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Definitely a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Powerful county position on ballot, but officials say many don't know duties

One of the most powerful positions in county government is on next week’s ballot, but candidates and officials agree most residents don’t understand the role. The Boone County presiding commissioner job is up for grabs after Commissioner Dan Atwill decided to retire after holding it for over a decade. The presiding commissioner represents the whole county on a board of three commissioners. The other two represent the north and south areas of the county.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead

COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested on charges of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Charges had not been filed as of Sunday morning. Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

COVID-19, flu vaccine comfort clinic scheduled for Saturday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccination comfort clinic Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PHHS at 1005 West Worley Street. Children ages 6 months through 18 years who are worried about needles or the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One dead, one injured in northeast Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA — One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday night at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. The Columbia Police Department first responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Upon arriving to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Court documents: Dispatchers heard gunshots in 911 call before deadly Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal 911 dispatchers heard gunshots go off in the background of a call before two women were killed Saturday night in Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He appeared in court Monday afternoon for an arraignment. His next court date was set for Nov. 15 and his preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Arrest warrant issued for Jefferson City man wanted for assault

JEFERSON CITY − Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in an assault over the weekend. Cortez Burton Jr., 22, is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Jefferson City...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Two killed, one seriously injured in Chariton County crash

CHARITON COUNTY — A woman and man are dead and one is seriously injured after a Chariton County crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul Busto, 57, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Busto travelled over the centerline, before striking...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy