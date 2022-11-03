One of the most powerful positions in county government is on next week’s ballot, but candidates and officials agree most residents don’t understand the role. The Boone County presiding commissioner job is up for grabs after Commissioner Dan Atwill decided to retire after holding it for over a decade. The presiding commissioner represents the whole county on a board of three commissioners. The other two represent the north and south areas of the county.

