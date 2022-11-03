Read full article on original website
Joni Grissom
4d ago
I really hate reading this , Alicia you are better than this , don't let it take over you , I don't know the guy named however drugs really isn't solving any problems for anyone they're creating more . It ruins lives of your loved ones and it ruins yours. when you take power over yourself and not let other things take power over you you would see a big positive change in your life .
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
bcdemocrat.com
Battery charge made towards Brown County woman
HAMBLEN TWP. — A Morgantown woman, 42-year-old Amy Potter, faces a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. On Sept. 6, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool and Indiana State Police Trooper Matt Fleener responded to a residence on Gatesville Road for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Pool located...
korncountry.com
Wanted Columbus man arrested on drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man with a felony warrant for his arrest was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on Friday afternoon. Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a residence in the 4600 block of West Ridge Drive to serve a warrant on Justin A. Bowles, 40, of Columbus. When arrived CPD, they found and took Bowles into custody without incident.
lakercountry.com
Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend
Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
wbiw.com
Columbus man charged with making false complaint against ISP Trooper
COLUMBUS – A 38-year-old Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, age 38, of Columbus, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 8, 2022
3:07 p.m. Jaun Morgan, 18, Bedford, battery, obstruction of justice. 3:07 p.m. Isaac Denton, 18, Peru, IN., disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, intimidation with a deadly weapon, false identity statement. Incidents – November 7. 3:05 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue. 4:27 a.m. Report...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigating Police-Involved shooting in Harrison County
LACONIA – Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting after a sheriff’s Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a rural Harrison County address. Around Noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to an...
953wiki.com
Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest
Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
wdrb.com
New Albany man charged with felony child molestation in case four years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing felony child molestation charges. In a news release Monday, Indiana State Police said troopers arrested Todd Nathan Lewis, 31, of New Albany, on Saturday. ISP said a detective began investigating Lewis in October after being contacted by the mother of...
953wiki.com
Deputy Man arrested on numerous drug charges
Substantial amount of drugs along nearly $25,000 cash. On November 2, 2022, Madison Police arrested Tobie W. Dennis for an armed robbery which occurred at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. The residence in which Dennis was located was on Blake Road in Deputy, Indiana. Madison Police secured a search warrant for the residence as part of the armed robbery investigation.
wbiw.com
Springville man threatens to shove a knife in his mother’s throat and is arrested
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was alerted that a man was threatening to put a knife to the caller’s throat and take his children. Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of Bedford Street. When police...
wvih.com
Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector
A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
wbiw.com
Inmates help complete needed improvements to the jail
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham said the jail population Monday morning was 96 or at 53 percent capacity. Of those 81 are males, 15 are females, five are Level 6 felons, seven Department of Correction holds, and one parole hold. With the jail population numbers down the...
wdrb.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
Trailer stolen in broad daylight, suspects remain unidentified
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are hoping to identify a pair of theft suspects they accuse of stealing a trailer in Lewisport, Kentucky. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, an unknown man and woman drove into the AWR Storage on Nov. 2 and left with a big haul. They accuse the suspects, who were […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officers respond to a suspicious person call
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after Bedford Police officers received a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of 22nd and O streets on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The caller reported the male was walking up and down the road and sitting on people’s porches.
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
WLKY.com
ISP: Wanted suspect in custody after being shot by southern Indiana sheriff's deputy
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It happened around noon on Friday in Harrison County at a home on North Tobacco Landing Road Southeast. That is near the town of Laconia. That's...
wbiw.com
Head-on crash claims life of two from Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY – Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a tragic fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on SR56, east of Salem. Around 7:50 am, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Units from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Washington County Ambulance Service, Salem Fire Department, and Gibson Township Fire Department also responded and assisted.
Comments / 4