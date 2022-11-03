COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man with a felony warrant for his arrest was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on Friday afternoon. Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a residence in the 4600 block of West Ridge Drive to serve a warrant on Justin A. Bowles, 40, of Columbus. When arrived CPD, they found and took Bowles into custody without incident.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO