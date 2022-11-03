ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
territorysupply.com

Yellowstone National Park in Winter: Things to Do & Where to Stay

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Visiting Yellowstone National Park during the winter can seem daunting thanks to its cold nights boasting subfreezing temperatures and days offering a flurry of fresh snowfall. But, if your goal is to experience the magic of Yellowstone with oodles of wildlife and practically zero crowds, there’s no better time to visit.
OutThere Colorado

Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado

Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
WanderWisdom

First Ski Resort to Open for the Season in Canada Has People Pumped

As temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall up north, ski season is finally starting to take off. Popular ski resorts from all over the world are beginning to open for the year. The first ski resort to open for the season in Canada is also one of the country's most popular- the Sunshine Village Resort in Banff, Alberta.
CBS News

Friday Freshies! - 11/4

We've got SNOW in those mountains, so let's make sure your skiing and snowboarding lingo is up to snuff! Dina's here with the season's first edition of Friday Freshies!
gripped.com

A New Ice Route Was Just Climbed in the Canadian Rockies

Andrew Slootweg and Derrick Van Es have made the first ascent of a two-pitch WI4 just west of the town of Banff. Overall, it’s been a slow start to the ice climbing season in the Canadian Rockies, a range known for having routes formed by mid-October. The new ice...
backpacker.com

50 Years Later, Backpacker’s Founder William Kemsley Still Dreams of the Trail

Unlock this article and unwrap our best deal of the holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “We believe that simply walking in the backcountry … engenders a special relationship with nature that is unlike anything you can find sitting in your living room, or in an office, in a lecture hall, in a church, reading a book, or listening to music.”

