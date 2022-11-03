Read full article on original website
Related
New England has 7 of the best ski resorts in the U.S., according to Ski magazine
You'll find them in New Hampshire and Vermont. Ski trips are as much about the stay as the slopes, and seven ski resorts in New England are among the best in the nation, according to Ski magazine. The publication released a list of the best ski resorts in the U.S....
Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail
The Australian sheepdog, Pancake, seemed unfazed by the moose's size and brought the animal to its owner
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
territorysupply.com
Yellowstone National Park in Winter: Things to Do & Where to Stay
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Visiting Yellowstone National Park during the winter can seem daunting thanks to its cold nights boasting subfreezing temperatures and days offering a flurry of fresh snowfall. But, if your goal is to experience the magic of Yellowstone with oodles of wildlife and practically zero crowds, there’s no better time to visit.
Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado
Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
Man's Up-Close Encounter With Moose in the Canadian Rockies Is Stunning
He says he'll remember it for the rest of his life.
First Ski Resort to Open for the Season in Canada Has People Pumped
As temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall up north, ski season is finally starting to take off. Popular ski resorts from all over the world are beginning to open for the year. The first ski resort to open for the season in Canada is also one of the country's most popular- the Sunshine Village Resort in Banff, Alberta.
CBS News
Friday Freshies! - 11/4
We've got SNOW in those mountains, so let's make sure your skiing and snowboarding lingo is up to snuff! Dina's here with the season's first edition of Friday Freshies!
gripped.com
A New Ice Route Was Just Climbed in the Canadian Rockies
Andrew Slootweg and Derrick Van Es have made the first ascent of a two-pitch WI4 just west of the town of Banff. Overall, it’s been a slow start to the ice climbing season in the Canadian Rockies, a range known for having routes formed by mid-October. The new ice...
backpacker.com
50 Years Later, Backpacker’s Founder William Kemsley Still Dreams of the Trail
Unlock this article and unwrap our best deal of the holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “We believe that simply walking in the backcountry … engenders a special relationship with nature that is unlike anything you can find sitting in your living room, or in an office, in a lecture hall, in a church, reading a book, or listening to music.”
Comments / 0