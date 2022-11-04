ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Candidates in last-minute sprint across Ohio

By Jordan Unger, Kevin Freeman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxnX6_0ixqoEUK00

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – With the mid-term elections just days away, candidates, Republican and Democrat, are making their final push to sway Ohio voters.

A busload of GOP hopefuls made a stop in Northeast Ohio in an effort to get out the vote in this part of the state.

How do I vote in Ohio? Everything you need to know right now for the 2022 election

A decorated tour bus full of Republican state-wide candidates pulls in front of the Brecksville Community Center Thursday evening.

This is day one of a two-day journey across Ohio as candidates like incumbent Governor Mike DeWine and Senate candidate J.D. Vance push for last minute votes.

“Cuyahoga County is obviously hugely important to us and yes, it’s typically been more of a Democratic county, but there are a lot of Republicans here, a lot of Republicans in the surrounding areas as well,” Vance told FOX 8 soon after stepping off the bus. “Our message is pretty simple. Look, we’ve got an inflation crisis, we’ve got a border crisis, we’ve got a crime problem and these have been caused by Tim Ryan’s and Joe Biden’s policies.”

Inside, Vance and other Republican contenders for state-wide office addressed supporters.

“We’ve got to get out there and make the red wave happen. It’s not going to come to us,” Vance told supporters.

“We don’t take anything for granted. Fran and I, we’re going to campaign right until the end,” Governor Mike DeWine told the crowd.

“I think part of what people want is a governor who will listen and I’m a pretty good listener. It doesn’t mean that we can do everything that everybody wants, but my job is to talk about the future of this state,” the governor said. “Ohio is on the move. We’ve created more jobs every single day than we have people to fill them.”

While Republicans are campaigning here in Northeast Ohio, candidates like Tim Ryan and Nan Whaley are trying to drum up support in the southern part of the state.

Democratic Senate candidate, Congressman Ryan, spoke to supporters at a union hall in Dayton Thursday night.

Behind the scenes: What happens to your ballot when you vote by mail

“We’re in the arena. We have an opportunity of a lifetime here in Ohio because this race will not just shift Ohio, this race will shift the United States of America in favor of working class people,” Ryan told supporters.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Dayton Mayor Whaley, spent much of Wednesday in Northeast Ohio in places like Lorain and Oberlin.

Thursday, she was in Cincinnati with Senator Sherrod Brown and released this statement:

“It’s clear that both DeWine and Republicans up and down the ballot want to take away Ohioans’ freedom, so it’s no surprise that they’re campaigning together leading up to this election. If only Governor DeWine cared enough about Ohioans to defend his record, other than in highly choreographed campaign events with less than a week until Election Day. Ohio deserves better.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyFlY_0ixqoEUK00
    Courtesy of Nan Whaley campaign
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6S0m_0ixqoEUK00
    Courtesy of Nan Whaley campaign
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we42F_0ixqoEUK00
    Courtesy of Nan Whaley campaign

Most candidates say they plan to return to Northeast Ohio at least once before Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

