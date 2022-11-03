Read full article on original website
Related
Pakistan minister: Evidence suggests shot reporter was targeted in Kenya
ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's interior minister said on Tuesday evidence suggested a prominent Pakistani journalist was the victim of a targeted killing in Kenya, not an accidental shooting, though he still needed more information on the incident.
Prigozhin: Kremlin's election meddler and mercenary supremo
From helping to orchestrate interference in Western elections to personally recruiting prison convicts to fight as mercenaries in Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin is emerging as one of President Vladimir Putin's most loyal -- and ambitious -- lieutenants. In September, a video surfaced of a bald man bearing a strong resemblance to Prigozhin in a jail courtyard, offering contracts to prisoners to fight in Ukraine with a chilling set of conditions.
Labour revives ID cards idea to reduce irregular immigration
The shadow immigration minister has raised the prospect of a Labour government introducing ID cards to help count how many people there are in Britain and reduce irregular immigration. According to Stephen Kinnock, the party is considering proposals to require everyone to apply for registration, while limiting the amount of...
World Bank will host facility for climate disaster risk - Malpass
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The World Bank will host a new facility that will help countries that suffer heavy economic loss due to climate change-driven disasters, its president David Malpass said on Tuesday.
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies.
Comments / 0