AFP

Prigozhin: Kremlin's election meddler and mercenary supremo

From helping to orchestrate interference in Western elections to personally recruiting prison convicts to fight as mercenaries in Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin is emerging as one of President Vladimir Putin's most loyal -- and ambitious -- lieutenants. In September, a video surfaced of a bald man bearing a strong resemblance to Prigozhin in a jail courtyard, offering contracts to prisoners to fight in Ukraine with a chilling set of conditions.
The Guardian

Labour revives ID cards idea to reduce irregular immigration

The shadow immigration minister has raised the prospect of a Labour government introducing ID cards to help count how many people there are in Britain and reduce irregular immigration. According to Stephen Kinnock, the party is considering proposals to require everyone to apply for registration, while limiting the amount of...
Reuters

COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies.

