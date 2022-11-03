Apple's MacBook Pro M2 joins the rest of Apple's lineup with deep discounts in early Black Friday laptop deals. Best Buy now offers the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal asking price of $1,299. If you want a little more RAM or storage, you can get $200 off any higher-end MacBook Pro M2 configurations (opens in new tab). Considering one of the other MacBook models? Don't worry, Best Buy has discounts on almost every MacBook right now (opens in new tab).

13 HOURS AGO