Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Proposed city budget includes 3% tax hike
Scranton’s proposed 2023 city budget would raise property taxes by 3% in what would be the first tax hike of Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s administration. City property taxes last increased in 2020, by 2.4%, after a prior city council amended former Mayor Wayne Evans’ proposed 2020 spending plan to include the hike. Council will have an opportunity to amend Cognetti’s proposal prior to final passage, which could occur as early as Nov. 29.
Bognet, Oz campaign together in Hazleton
HAZLETON — Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet called immigration a plague on his hometown and suggested a remedy for the nation’s ills. “You send the doctor,” Bognet said when introducing Dr. Mehmet Oz during a rally at the Pines Eatery. Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate,...
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran at news conference
Town hall planned after 'shots fired' near RHS last week. "It's time that we get this village together. We need to stop this violence."
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
Thousands in Allentown have power back after outage prompted schools to close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people in Allentown have power back after losing it for hours earlier Monday. It caused a lot of problems in the city, including forcing schools to dismiss early. "It was just like everything flickering on and off," said Laury Gonzalez of Allentown. Gonzalez said she...
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
Town hall planned after 'shots fired' near RHS last week
READING, Pa — Virtual learning days are underway at Reading High School following gang-related gunfire near the school last week. "We've had a number of shootings over the past week that we are still investigating," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "This is the only incident that was in the vicinity of the school."
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
Essig Plumbing acquired by private equity-backed outfit
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Berks County-based Essig Plumbing & Heating is now part of a service group that is backed by private equity funds. That means two big-city investors see opportunity in the 84-year-old business, which is headquartered near Leesport. Terms of the transaction with P1 Service Group were...
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
Drive-thru event featuring animatronic dinosaurs at Jim Dietrich Park
MUHLENBERG TWP. Pa. — Berks County is taking a step back in time this weekend. Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township is hosting "Jurrassic Wonder." It's a drive-thru event featuring an animatronic dinosaur show where dinosaurs come alive right before your eyes. You can learn about each dinosaur while...
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
Man gets prison time in connection with deadly 2021 Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The third man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Pottstown last October has learned his fate. Daijon Harrison, now 23, was sentenced last week to 7-20 years in prison on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
Ryan Kneller
Ryan Kneller joined the 69 News team in October 2022 as a WFMZ.com reporter focusing on regional retail and restaurant happenings. Previously, he worked for 16 years at The Morning Call in Allentown, where he authored the newspaper's Retail Watch column – covering business updates throughout the Lehigh Valley. He also wrote entertainment, lifestyle and profile pieces.
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 on motorcycle in North Whitehall
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A delivery truck driver has admitted to causing a North Whitehall Township crash that left two people dead. Devon Lindeman pleaded guilty in October to two counts of homicide by vehicle and two summary counts in the crash on June 21, 2020, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
