Letter to the Editor: City College of San Francisco Trustee Board election

By By Marie Hurabiell | Special to The Examiner, Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner
 4 days ago
Three Community College of San Francisco trustees — Brigitte Davila, John Rizzo and Thea Selby — face seven challengers for re-election to four-year terms in the November 2022 election. Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Dear Examiner Editorial Board, I applaud many of your endorsements this year, including No on Proposition O. I am perplexed, however, at your decision to provide no endorsement for the City College of San Francisco race. There are two highly qualified candidates who have the horsepower to save CCSF. Your analysis of the importance of CCSF and the "woeful stewardship" of the incumbents is spot on. It is sadly true that the "rank incompetence and floundering fiscal management of City College of San Francisco is a comical understatement." I wholeheartedly agree that most of the field is not qualified to run this institution. Most are politicians seeking a political foothold and have no relevant experience. If you want it to have a chance to be revived, there are two candidates who I believe as a team could actually get the job done. Those candidates are Marie Hurabiell (me) and Jill Yee. With Jill's insider knowledge and my law, finance, audit and fundraising experience as well as best practices oversight serving on the Board of Regents of Georgetown, the Presidio Trust, Holy Family Day Home, Hamilton Families, San Francisco Ballet, etc. ... we would be a powerful team to turn CCSF around. Jill and I are both determined to root out the waste and mismanagement. I was not afforded an opportunity to present to the editorial board. But my qualifications are solid — and highly relevant:Experience on the board at a top university (Georgetown)Piloted a revolutionary curriculum innovation currently benefits approximately 1000 university students per yearRaised over $42M for educational and other causes, and will bring creative funding ideas and opportunities to CCSF in order to expand workforce development and protect personal enrichment classes and ESL Served on the audit committee of a $150M+ quasi-government institution, the Presidio Trust.22+ years of board and budget experience at successful academic institutionsTotal independence. I will focus exclusively on doing what is right to save CCSF. I will not be beholden to interest groupsMy top priorities are to: 1) Move CCSF to solid financial footing, putting an end to the drama and mismanagement; 2) Implement a more effective class registration system. My experience with governance, fundraising and volunteering at various academic institutions, including two of the top universities in the world, Georgetown and the University of Pennsylvania, is exactly what is needed to successfully overcome the serious challenges facing CCSF. Partnering with Jill Yee to navigate the inner-workings of CCSF, I have no doubt that we would set CCSF on a path to stability in under four years. Marie Hurabiell

