ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Coinbase reports third-quarter loss as volumes drop

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACIZl_0ixqk91600

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss as high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions weakened demand for risky assets, sapping trading volumes for digital currencies like bitcoin.

Coinbase said it had a net loss of $544.6 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, or $2.43 per diluted share, compared with a profit of $406.1 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Transaction revenue fell 64% from a year earlier to $365.9 million.

"Transaction revenue was significantly impacted by stronger macroeconomic and crypto market headwinds, as well as trading volume moving offshore," the company said in a shareholder letter.

Net revenue was down 53.3% year-over-year at $576.4 million.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall St down for fourth straight day on Fed rate hike worry

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as economic data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Reuters

Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer (BAYGn.DE) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings as a temporary price boost for its glyphosate-based weedkillers made up for a decline in sales of its stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
Reuters

Marketmind: Midterms vigil and new crypto wobble

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Tuesday's U.S. mid-term elections held world markets in thrall and investors now assume policy gridlock will emerge as the winner.
Reuters

Carrefour plans investments and savings to tackle inflation

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA) will step up its expansion in e-commerce, open more discount stores and cut costs as part of boss Alexandre Bompard's new strategy to accelerate the turnaround at Europe's largest food retailer amid soaring inflation.
Reuters

Primark owner AB Foods warns of 'substantial' cost inflation

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) faces "substantial and volatile" input cost inflation that will hit results in its new financial year, it said on Tuesday, taking the shine off a 42% jump in 2021-22 profit.
Reuters

Euro zone bonds wobble as central banks zero in on inflation

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Tuesday as investor focus was squarely pinned on central banks' fight against inflation, ahead of U.S. consumer price data that could cement expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy