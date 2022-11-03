Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
ICS Mono-material and Refillable Packaging
Innovation doesn’t need to be complicated and can often be a simple adaptation to provide a more functional or sustainable solution. At ICS, our mono-material, recyclable and refillable packaging are perfect examples of sustainable packaging innovation due to their convenient recycle and reuse process:. Mono-material packaging: contains only one type...
gcimagazine.com
Kanebo Launching Limited Edition Face Wash for Lunar New Year 2023
Kanebo is launching its Comfort Stretchy Wash in a limited-edition package design for Lunar New Year 2023. The packaging features golden rabbit motifs against a backdrop of red, the traditional color of the Lunar New Year. The design is a celebration of the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac.
gcimagazine.com
Sephora x Cha Ling Highlight Retailer's Embrace of Chinese Brands
Sephora is exhibiting at the 5th CIIE in China and presenting Sin-French luxury skin care brand, Cha Ling. Recent reports note that Sephora has increasingly onboarded more Chinese brands to remain competitive in the country. These include Herborist, Marie Dalgar, Inoherb and MGP. Sephora is participating at CIIE in LVMH...
Comments / 0