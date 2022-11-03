You're going to want to bundle up and give yourself a couple of extra minutes to deal with the potential for frost on your windshield as you're getting ready to head out the door Friday morning. High pressure off the coast and to our east will keep us mostly dry, but low pressure to our north will bring more cloud cover, shifting winds and will keep out temperatures in check on Friday. Temperatures are running on par to a little warmer in the valley, and much warmer in our higher elevations to start your Friday thanks to more clouds overhead to trap in the heat and north winds. We do have a Frost Advisory in effect in the valley and foothills through 9am Friday morning, but frost will be more limited than it was for the start of your Thursday. Temperatures are in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and 20's to 30's in most of our mountain areas to start your Friday. Winds are out of the north in the 5 to 10mph range early today, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph in the afternoon. We'll have plenty of cloud cover overhead today, with pockets of clearing skies late morning through mid afternoon. Temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 50's to mid 60's in the valley, and mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills and mountains. We'll have temperatures cooling down quickly this evening as the cooler system to our north tracks south towards our region.

