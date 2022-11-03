Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cohaitungchi.com
25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
hotelnewsresource.com
Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale
The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
Where the Beto O'Rourke campaign is eating in Texas
Here are the restaurants candidates for Texas governor are visiting on the campaign trail.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
thepostnewspaper.net
Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day
Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday. Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.
Jennifer Talks to Houston's Beloved Mattress Mack!
Houston's famous furniture store owner and philanthropist Mattress Mack joins Wake Up Call to share his story and how he hauled in a whopping $75 million after placing several bets on the Houston Astros winning the World Series!
Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade
HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 7 to 13, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Sushi Restaurants – 20 best sushi places near you for nigiri, sashimi, rolls & more!
While most people associate Houston with Tex-Mex and barbecue, the city has a tremendous variety of culinary styles. The delicate and debatable subject of the finest sushi generates the hottest argument out of all restaurant categories. Sushi has gained widespread popularity and is greatly tailored to the preferences and requirements...
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, several school districts have announced they're closing to let students and staff to celebrate the title. The following school districts and schools have posted about being closed. The University of Houston said the school, including UH...
$2M Boulevard Oaks home built by renowned Houston architect for sale
Considered a leader in Art Deco, Alfred Finn was one of Houston's most prominent architects.
themiamihurricane.com
UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston
The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
cw39.com
Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball
Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
Katy ISD among school districts who didn't close for Astros championship parade downtown
Alex Bregman and Geoff Blum both spoke up about the district's decision, but Katy ISD isn't the only one who didn't close. Unfortunately, one district even received threats for staying open.
3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston
Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.
