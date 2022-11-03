Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com
Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery features works by Glenn, Postelle in November
The Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery (MVFG), 2470-A Calle de Guadalupe, across from the Fountain Theatre on this historic Mesilla Plaza, will feature the works of local artists Sue Ann Glenn and Yvonne Postelle in November. Glenn, a watercolorist, brings to life ordinary objects and scenes, MVFG said in a...
Don Shapiro shares life story in new book ‘Power at the Pass’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Don Shapiro is a 93-year-old man who is originally from New York but moved to El Paso over sixty years ago. El Paso is where he built and became very successful with his brand ‘Action West’ apparel. His biography “Power at the Pass” tells his life story. Shapiro’s biography was written […]
That Time Hardcore Metallica Fans Were Trapped In Las Cruces
One of the most interesting concert experiences in our area took place in Las Cruces in 1997. I recently posted an article about concert venues in El Paso and Las Cruces and in it, I mentioned a "sleepover" that once happened in Las Cruces. I promised to tell the story for those who weren't there so, here it is ...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso Chef featured in new HBO Max cooking competition show, The Big Brunch
El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso Chef's involvement in the community has landed him a spot on the new HBO MAX cooking competition series, The Big Brunch. “It's just amazing,” said Chef Roman Wilcox, Co-owner of One Grub Community. “I'm really humbled and honored. It's kind of still processing.”
City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
desertexposure.com
Dickens classic returns to NMSU Theatre, opening Nov. 18
Try to imagine the holidays without Tiny Tim, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Come to New Mexico State University’s production of “A Christmas Carol” and you won’t have to. Directed by community member Norman Lewis, who performed a one-man...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tutti Bambini adds space, hours to benefit more children
Tutti Bambini is making some big changes as it continues its mission to help children challenged by poverty and special needs. The nonprofit, which sells gently used children’s clothing, stuffed animals and toys, books, furniture and more, is adding additional retail space and storage at its store at 300 El Molina Blvd., thanks to donations of materials and labor from Las Cruces builder John Strain of LMS Construction and Lowe’s Home Improvement.
The Best El Paso Mexican Food Joints With Weird Names
There is NO shortage of good Mexican restaurants in El Paso. It's not hard to find good Mexican food around here at all as there are tons of great restaurants all over the place. Many of them have some unusual names. Some names are more artsy, fun or just not...
KVIA
“A Christmas Fair” kicks off holiday shopping season
EL PASO, Texas -- It's the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season this weekend in downtown El Paso! The Junior League of El Paso's "A Christmas Fair" brings 150 vendors together in one place, to make it easy to find something special for everyone on your list. Oh, and you can get a picture with Santa while you're there!
las-cruces.org
LCU’s 2nd Annual Skills Rodeo: Tacos, Trucks, and Talent
In the Second Annual Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Skills Rodeo on Friday, September 21, employees had a chance to mingle, eat tacos from the Luchador Food truck and drink lemonade from Francy Emilade, win door prizes, and get known as the best at what they do – if they could prove it.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The City of Las Cruces will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Dec. 3 with live music, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways, refreshments, food trucks, and activities for the whole family. The Tree Lighting Celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Plaza de...
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
territorysupply.com
4 Incredible Campervan Rentals in El Paso for Your Next Adventure
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Let adventure lead the way when you hit the road in a campervan. There’s a delicious amount of freedom traveling this way. You get to remain...
Police looking for man who vandalized East Side church, damaging glass doors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso wants the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized an East Side church. The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s at 1700 George Dieter. A man approached the glass doors of the church and […]
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Heart Institute has Las Cruces’ specializes in all aspects of cardiology, electrophysiology
Dr. Lookman Lawal is the founder and chief medical officer of ASC of the Heart Institute, 1250 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Lawal is board certified in cardiology and in cardiac electrophysiology, which is the branch of cardiology that deals with the treatment of heart rhythm disorder. The Heart Institute is...
‘We deserve to be back’: Deported veterans speaking out ahead of Veterans Day
UPDATE: Deported veteran Marcelino Ramos has returned to the U.S. after living in Juarez for the past six years. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the past six years, Marine veteran Marcelino Ramos has been living in Ciudad Juarez along with more than 25 other deported veterans. They are just some of the hundreds of […]
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
cbs4local.com
Trail of blood leads El Paso police to body of 75-year-old grandfather hidden in basement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trail of blood is what led to a gruesome discovery in the basement of a house in south-central El Paso. Rodolfo Murphy Sr. was found stabbed to death at 5622 Webster Avenue Saturday night. Murphy's grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez, was booked into the...
