Las Cruces, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery features works by Glenn, Postelle in November

The Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery (MVFG), 2470-A Calle de Guadalupe, across from the Fountain Theatre on this historic Mesilla Plaza, will feature the works of local artists Sue Ann Glenn and Yvonne Postelle in November. Glenn, a watercolorist, brings to life ordinary objects and scenes, MVFG said in a...
MESILLA, NM
KTSM

Don Shapiro shares life story in new book ‘Power at the Pass’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Don Shapiro is a 93-year-old man who is originally from New York but moved to El Paso over sixty years ago. El Paso is where he built and became very successful with his brand ‘Action West’ apparel. His biography “Power at the Pass” tells his life story. Shapiro’s biography was written […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

That Time Hardcore Metallica Fans Were Trapped In Las Cruces

One of the most interesting concert experiences in our area took place in Las Cruces in 1997. I recently posted an article about concert venues in El Paso and Las Cruces and in it, I mentioned a "sleepover" that once happened in Las Cruces. I promised to tell the story for those who weren't there so, here it is ...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
desertexposure.com

Dickens classic returns to NMSU Theatre, opening Nov. 18

Try to imagine the holidays without Tiny Tim, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Come to New Mexico State University’s production of “A Christmas Carol” and you won’t have to. Directed by community member Norman Lewis, who performed a one-man...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tutti Bambini adds space, hours to benefit more children

Tutti Bambini is making some big changes as it continues its mission to help children challenged by poverty and special needs. The nonprofit, which sells gently used children’s clothing, stuffed animals and toys, books, furniture and more, is adding additional retail space and storage at its store at 300 El Molina Blvd., thanks to donations of materials and labor from Las Cruces builder John Strain of LMS Construction and Lowe’s Home Improvement.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

“A Christmas Fair” kicks off holiday shopping season

EL PASO, Texas -- It's the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season this weekend in downtown El Paso! The Junior League of El Paso's "A Christmas Fair" brings 150 vendors together in one place, to make it easy to find something special for everyone on your list. Oh, and you can get a picture with Santa while you're there!
EL PASO, TX
las-cruces.org

LCU’s 2nd Annual Skills Rodeo: Tacos, Trucks, and Talent

In the Second Annual Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Skills Rodeo on Friday, September 21, employees had a chance to mingle, eat tacos from the Luchador Food truck and drink lemonade from Francy Emilade, win door prizes, and get known as the best at what they do – if they could prove it.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The City of Las Cruces will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Dec. 3 with live music, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways, refreshments, food trucks, and activities for the whole family. The Tree Lighting Celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Plaza de...
LAS CRUCES, NM
territorysupply.com

4 Incredible Campervan Rentals in El Paso for Your Next Adventure

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Let adventure lead the way when you hit the road in a campervan. There’s a delicious amount of freedom traveling this way. You get to remain...
EL PASO, TX
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM

