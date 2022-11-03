Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
nmsuroundup.com
OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU
Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
Police looking for man who vandalized East Side church, damaging glass doors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso wants the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized an East Side church. The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s at 1700 George Dieter. A man approached the glass doors of the church and […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
cbs4local.com
Trail of blood leads El Paso police to body of 75-year-old grandfather hidden in basement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trail of blood is what led to a gruesome discovery in the basement of a house in south-central El Paso. Rodolfo Murphy Sr. was found stabbed to death at 5622 Webster Avenue Saturday night. Murphy's grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez, was booked into the...
Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the courtroom, video shows Nevarez jumping from The post Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy appeared first on KVIA.
Woman suffers smoke inhalation during Las Cruces apartment fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman resident of an apartment in Las Cruces suffered what is being called minor smoke inhalation during a fire on Delano Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 5:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an apartment at 1612 Delano Dr. Fire personnel arrived to find […]
85lbs of Mexican Cartel Cocaine & 22lbs of Meth Seized in the Safest City in America
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate unrelated incidents over the past few days. “CBP officers remain focused on their narcotic interdiction mission while also processing legitimate trade and travel,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Smugglers will try to blend into regular traffic in an attempt to introduce drugs to the U.S.” On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 12.61…
UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe
UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
49-Year-Old Gabriel Terrazas Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
El Paso Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Gabriel Terrazas. According to the police, Terrazas was trying to cross Mesa Street in West El Paso on Friday. He was struck by a KIA Forte.
Altercation reported at East El Paso poll site involving county judge’s campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an incident occurred at an East El Paso polling place Friday afternoon, just hours before the early voting period ended for the mid-term election. The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vista Del Sol […]
El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in. El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near […]
KVIA
El Paso police make an arrest in a 1994 triple-murder case
EL PASO, Texas - A man in his late 60s was taken into custody by El Paso Police in connection to a capital murder case from 1994. The bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered at a house in the 1800-block of Garden Gate on August 11, 1994.
What is the Massive Concrete Structure Going Up in Eastlake?
If you’ve driven by far east El Paso County around where the Eastlake Marketplace is you’ve no doubt noticed two things: (1.) how much traffic there is in the area now, and (2.) how it’s booming with all kinds of new construction. Perhaps you’ve also become aware...
Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County. Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
KFOX 14
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
