Las Cruces, NM

nmsuroundup.com

OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU

Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the courtroom, video shows Nevarez jumping from The post Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman suffers smoke inhalation during Las Cruces apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman resident of an apartment in Las Cruces suffered what is being called minor smoke inhalation during a fire on Delano Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 5:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an apartment at 1612 Delano Dr. Fire personnel arrived to find […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

85lbs of Mexican Cartel Cocaine & 22lbs of Meth Seized in the Safest City in America

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate unrelated incidents over the past few days. “CBP officers remain focused on their narcotic interdiction mission while also processing legitimate trade and travel,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Smugglers will try to blend into regular traffic in an attempt to introduce drugs to the U.S.” On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 12.61…
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe

UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe.  EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.  She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso police make an arrest in a 1994 triple-murder case

EL PASO, Texas - A man in his late 60s was taken into custody by El Paso Police in connection to a capital murder case from 1994. The bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered at a house in the 1800-block of Garden Gate on August 11, 1994.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.  Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

