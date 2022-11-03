Ubisoft has revealed a new crossover with Nickelodeon as characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender will come to the free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla!. The game will be adding Aang, Toph, and Zuko to the mix as each one will bring their own kind of skills and attitude to the fighter, as we get a little bit of their various fighting styles to contend with. What's more, the team is adding a new weapon with Battle Boots, which will increase your kicking strength if you happen to have them equipped. All three characters will come to the game on November 16th while the boots will arrive sometime in December.

1 DAY AGO