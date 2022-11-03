ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet Every Character In NEW Monster High Animated Series! | Nickelodeon

Meet Every Character In NEW Monster High Animated Series! | Nickelodeon. Meet the main characters of Nick's newest animated series Monster High! Check out a special moment highlighting each character and brush up on your knowledge of the "monsters" and "ghouls" - here are 12 brand new Monster High characters!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 7, 2022 | Nickelodeon

Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 7, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Transformers: EarthSpark Sneak Peek! | FULL EPISODE | Nickelodeon UK

Transformers: EarthSpark Sneak Peek! | FULL EPISODE | Nickelodeon UK. Here's a sneak peek of brand new series Transformers: EarthSpark before it starts on 14th November on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland and Paramount+ UK & Ireland! Watch the whole of episode one of Transformers: EarthSpark right here!. Secret Legacy Pt...
Tiny Chef | Behind The Stump - Meet Bashem | The Tiny Chef Show

Tiny Chef | Behind The Stump - Meet Bashem | The Tiny Chef Show. An exclusive look Behind The Stump into the making of all things Tiny. In this episode, meet Jason Kolowsky, a production designer on The Tiny Chef Show!. Enjoy the rest of the Tiny series in Tiny...
Besties Cause DRAMA at My Party 😡 | VIBE ROOM: My Dream Quinceañera | AwesomenessTV

Besties Cause DRAMA at My Party 😡 | VIBE ROOM: My Dream Quinceañera | AwesomenessTV. Vibe Room: My Dream Quinceañera is back to spill any behind the scenes drama, fights, and tea that didn't quite make it into the season! Join the cast as they reflect on their planning and more in this brand new episode of Vibe Room, hosted by Eileen Padilla and Owen Holt!
The Really Loud House 🏡 NEW SERIES PREMIERE | First 5 Minutes! | The Loud House

The Really Loud House 🏡 NEW SERIES PREMIERE | First 5 Minutes! | The Loud House. The Louds just got louder and realer than ever in the new Nickelodeon series The Really Loud House! Head to Royal Woods IRL with Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) and his best friend Clyde (Jahzir Bruno), along with all of Lincoln’s sisters and the rest of the Loud family. Check out this 5 minute preview of the series premiere episode “The Macho Man with the Plan!” New episodes of The Really Loud House premiere Thursdays at 7/6c only on Nickelodeon!
NY Movie Quotes w/ Josh Dela Cruz | Blue's Big City Adventure | Blue's Clues & You! | Nick Jr. Josh tries his hand at guessing if these movie quotes are from Blue's Big City Adventure or from a different movie set in New York, such as Ghostbusters! Blue's Big City Adventure premieres November 18 exclusively on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Week 45, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights

Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, November 7 - Sunday, November 13, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, November 7, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
SkyShowtime European Launch – Red Carpet Recap | SkyShowtime

SkyShowtime European Launch – Red Carpet Recap | SkyShowtime. SkyShowtime made its official debut in Europe this week, hosting a star-studded event in the heart of Amsterdam to celebrate our exciting new streaming service. Stars from across a range of SkyShowtime’s most exciting series premieres were in attendance, including...
The Loyal Subjects Delivers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Figures and Collectibles in Time for the Holidays

The Loyal Subjects Delivers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Figures and Collectibles of 2022 for the Holidays. The Loyal Subjects, a collectible company known for selling millions of action figures and collectibles, has expanded their popular BST AXN (pronounced Best Action) lineup just in time for the holidays. The latest BST AXN launch expands on the success of Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles property and is sure to captivate multi-generational fans.
Ubisoft Announces Brawlhalla x Avatar: The Last Airbender Epic Crossover

Ubisoft has revealed a new crossover with Nickelodeon as characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender will come to the free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla!. The game will be adding Aang, Toph, and Zuko to the mix as each one will bring their own kind of skills and attitude to the fighter, as we get a little bit of their various fighting styles to contend with. What's more, the team is adding a new weapon with Battle Boots, which will increase your kicking strength if you happen to have them equipped. All three characters will come to the game on November 16th while the boots will arrive sometime in December.
Rise of the Billionaires | Now Streaming On Paramount+ UK & Ireland

Rise of the Billionaires charts the ambitions of Elon Musk, from Silicon Valley startups to space. Streaming now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Event' on November 25

Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new PAW Patrol special Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Event on Friday, November 25 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)! The all-new feature-length special officially introduces the Cat Pack from Nickelodeon’s smash hit CG-animated preschool franchise, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, and will feature all-new, never-before-seen content.
Paramount May Raise Paramount+ Subscription Prices

Paramount chief financial officer Naveen Chopra said on an earnings call on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that the company sees “opportunities to increase price on Paramount+” and that we’ll see it “do that in the future,” The Verge reports. Chopra noted that Paramount+ has some flexibility...

