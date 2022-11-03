Read full article on original website
Meet Every Character In NEW Monster High Animated Series! | Nickelodeon
Meet Every Character In NEW Monster High Animated Series! | Nickelodeon. Meet the main characters of Nick's newest animated series Monster High! Check out a special moment highlighting each character and brush up on your knowledge of the "monsters" and "ghouls" - here are 12 brand new Monster High characters!
Clawdeen Discovers A High School For Monsters! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High
Clawdeen Discovers A High School For Monsters! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. Explore Monster High's newest animated series and venture into the woods with Clawdeen where she comes across Monster High for the very first time! In this brand new world, there are flying ghouls, talking doors and monster powers!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 7, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 7, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Transformers: EarthSpark Sneak Peek! | FULL EPISODE | Nickelodeon UK
Transformers: EarthSpark Sneak Peek! | FULL EPISODE | Nickelodeon UK. Here's a sneak peek of brand new series Transformers: EarthSpark before it starts on 14th November on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland and Paramount+ UK & Ireland! Watch the whole of episode one of Transformers: EarthSpark right here!. Secret Legacy Pt...
Tiny Chef | Behind The Stump - Meet Bashem | The Tiny Chef Show
Tiny Chef | Behind The Stump - Meet Bashem | The Tiny Chef Show. An exclusive look Behind The Stump into the making of all things Tiny. In this episode, meet Jason Kolowsky, a production designer on The Tiny Chef Show!. Enjoy the rest of the Tiny series in Tiny...
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 1 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 1 | Outright Games. Calling all PAWsome citizens! 🐾 It’s our first mission in Adventure City Marshall is fired up 🔥 and Rubble is ready to wreck and roll 🪨! Are you? 🎮 #PAWPatrol #pawpatrolthemovie.
Besties Cause DRAMA at My Party 😡 | VIBE ROOM: My Dream Quinceañera | AwesomenessTV
Besties Cause DRAMA at My Party 😡 | VIBE ROOM: My Dream Quinceañera | AwesomenessTV. Vibe Room: My Dream Quinceañera is back to spill any behind the scenes drama, fights, and tea that didn't quite make it into the season! Join the cast as they reflect on their planning and more in this brand new episode of Vibe Room, hosted by Eileen Padilla and Owen Holt!
The Really Loud House 🏡 NEW SERIES PREMIERE | First 5 Minutes! | The Loud House
The Really Loud House 🏡 NEW SERIES PREMIERE | First 5 Minutes! | The Loud House. The Louds just got louder and realer than ever in the new Nickelodeon series The Really Loud House! Head to Royal Woods IRL with Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) and his best friend Clyde (Jahzir Bruno), along with all of Lincoln’s sisters and the rest of the Loud family. Check out this 5 minute preview of the series premiere episode “The Macho Man with the Plan!” New episodes of The Really Loud House premiere Thursdays at 7/6c only on Nickelodeon!
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'Bubble Guppies' and 'Blaze and the Monster Machines' Episodes on November 11
11:00 a.m. - Blaze and the Monster Machines - Knights in Sparkling Armor: When Crusher and Pickle are trapped inside a cage over a bubbling slime swap, it’s up to Blaze, AJ, and Sparkle to become…Knights! Will they be able to rescue Crusher and Pickle from the swamp before it’s too late?
The Crew Searches For the Devastating Weapon Aboard the U.S.S. Protostar | Star Trek: Prodigy #Shorts | Paramount+
The crew searches for the devastating weapon aboard the U.S.S. Protostar | Star Trek: Prodigy #Shorts | Paramount+. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr, via RSS...
NY Movie Quotes w/ Josh Dela Cruz | Blue's Big City Adventure | Blue's Clues & You! | Nick Jr. Josh tries his hand at guessing if these movie quotes are from Blue's Big City Adventure or from a different movie set in New York, such as Ghostbusters! Blue's Big City Adventure premieres November 18 exclusively on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Week 45, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, November 7 - Sunday, November 13, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, November 7, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
SkyShowtime European Launch – Red Carpet Recap | SkyShowtime
SkyShowtime European Launch – Red Carpet Recap | SkyShowtime. SkyShowtime made its official debut in Europe this week, hosting a star-studded event in the heart of Amsterdam to celebrate our exciting new streaming service. Stars from across a range of SkyShowtime’s most exciting series premieres were in attendance, including...
Nick Jr. and Paramount+ in Australia to Premiere 'Blue’s Big City Adventure' in November 2022
Josh Dela Cruz stars in a feature-length sing and dance-along musical spectacular with his animated canine pal. Upcoming family film Blue’s Big City Adventure featuring Josh Dela Cruz, Brianna Bryan, Traci Paige Johnson, Steve Burns and Joe Donovan Patton will screen on Nick Jr. and Paramount+ in Australia!. The...
The Loyal Subjects Delivers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Figures and Collectibles in Time for the Holidays
The Loyal Subjects Delivers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Figures and Collectibles of 2022 for the Holidays. The Loyal Subjects, a collectible company known for selling millions of action figures and collectibles, has expanded their popular BST AXN (pronounced Best Action) lineup just in time for the holidays. The latest BST AXN launch expands on the success of Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles property and is sure to captivate multi-generational fans.
Ubisoft Announces Brawlhalla x Avatar: The Last Airbender Epic Crossover
Ubisoft has revealed a new crossover with Nickelodeon as characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender will come to the free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla!. The game will be adding Aang, Toph, and Zuko to the mix as each one will bring their own kind of skills and attitude to the fighter, as we get a little bit of their various fighting styles to contend with. What's more, the team is adding a new weapon with Battle Boots, which will increase your kicking strength if you happen to have them equipped. All three characters will come to the game on November 16th while the boots will arrive sometime in December.
Rise of the Billionaires | Now Streaming On Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Rise of the Billionaires charts the ambitions of Elon Musk, from Silicon Valley startups to space. Streaming now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Event' on November 25
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new PAW Patrol special Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Event on Friday, November 25 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)! The all-new feature-length special officially introduces the Cat Pack from Nickelodeon’s smash hit CG-animated preschool franchise, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, and will feature all-new, never-before-seen content.
Paramount Eyes 'Meaningful And Sizable' Cost Cuts, With Possible Restructuring Charge In 4Q22
Paramount Global is planning for “meaningful and sizeable” cost cuts in the coming months as it looks to balance streaming investments with declining pay-TV operations, Deadline reports. CFO Naveen Chopra also said there was the possibility of a restructuring charge landing in the fourth quarter, as Paramount wrestles...
Paramount May Raise Paramount+ Subscription Prices
Paramount chief financial officer Naveen Chopra said on an earnings call on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that the company sees “opportunities to increase price on Paramount+” and that we’ll see it “do that in the future,” The Verge reports. Chopra noted that Paramount+ has some flexibility...
