Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
NME
Taylor Swift releases limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring Bleachers
Taylor Swift has released a limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring her ‘Midnights‘ co-producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. The new version of the lead single from the pop star’s 10th album is available to download exclusively at her online store until 11.59pm ET today (November 7), which is 4.59am tomorrow (November 8) in the UK.
NME
Sigrid shares new song ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ from ‘How To Let Go’ extended edition
Sigrid has shared an extended edition of her recent album ‘How To Let Go’ – listen to brand new track ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ below. The Norwegian singer’s second studio album came out in May, and she’s just begun a rescheduled UK and Ireland headline tour behind the record, which will take her to London’s Wembley Arena among other dates.
NME
Drake reschedules New York theatre show to attend Takeoff’s funeral
Drake has postponed his scheduled theatre show in New York this week so that he can attend Takeoff‘s funeral. The Canadian artist had been set to perform an intimate gig at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City on Friday (November 11) as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
NME
Listen to Creeper’s energised new single ‘Ghost Brigade’
Creeper have returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records. Produced by Tom Dalgety (whose resumé also boasts work with the likes of Ghost, Royal Blood, The Damned and Pixies), it sees the band channel ‘The Black Parade’-era My Chemical Romance with boisterous and crunchy guitars, soaring vocal melodies and a theatrical, xylophone-accented bridge that leads into an energetic salvo.
NME
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during recent London Show
The Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena. Aaron Carter – the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick – was found dead at his home in Southern California last week (November 5). Carter, who launched his music career as a child in the late 90s, was aged 34 at the time of his death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bathtub after police received a 911 call at 11am local time.
NME
Drake and 21 Savage – ‘Her Loss’ review: exciting prospect marred by lazy songwriting
For many fans, the highlight of Drake’s recent house-infused album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ was its final track ‘Jimmy Cooks’, which departed from this sound completely. A feature with Atlanta rap superstar 21 Savage, the track swapped warm, tropical beach vibes for deep south rap grit, and it was a hit. For that reason, a joint album between the pair was always an exciting prospect.
NME
Harry Styles postpones further Los Angeles gigs due to flu
Harry Styles has postponed more gigs on his Los Angeles residency due to contracting the flu. The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. Earlier this...
NME
Gaz Coombes announces 2023 UK and European headline tour
Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has announced details of a headline tour of the UK and Europe in 2023 – see dates below and buy tickets here. The singer will release his fourth solo album, ‘Turn The Car Around’, on January 13 via Hot Fruit Recordings/ Virgin Music (pre-order/pre-save here). It was announced back in September with first single ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’.
NME
Tones And I covers Gang Of Youths’ ‘Achilles Come Down’ with a full choir and string section
Tones And I (aka Toni Watson) has become the fourth artist to cover Gang Of Youths for triple j’s Like A Version series, putting an ethereal spin on their deep cut ‘Achilles Come Down’. It was the Australian pop star’s second appearance on the segment, following her...
NME
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more to play Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more are set to play the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – see the full line-up below. The annual gig is set to take place across two nights (December 10-11) at The O2 in London, and the line-up for the first gig has been revealed today (November 7).
NME
Watch Cat Power recreate Bob Dylan’s classic 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” concert
Cat Power performed a show at the Royal Albert Hall where she covered Bob Dylan‘s legendary 1966 gig in its entirety – watch below. The gig took place on Saturday night (November 5), with Chan Marshall playing Dylan’s exact set from the gig. The first half of Marshall’s show was acoustic before she was joined by an electric band for the remainder.
NME
Watch Metallica play concert honouring couple who gave them first record deal
Metallica have played a tribute concert for Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and Marsha Zazul, the founders of Megaforce Records, which released the metal legends’ first two albums. Husband and wife duo Jonny and Marsha died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Megaforce’s roster has included Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Raven and more acts alongside Metallica.
NME
Don McLean announces ‘American Pie’ 50th anniversary tour of Australia & New Zealand
Don McLean has announced an Australasian tour for April and May of 2023, subtitled ‘Honoring The Day The Music Died’. The tour, announced this morning (November 7), belatedly commemorates the 50th anniversary of McLean’s signature song, ‘American Pie’. McLean will tour Australia with his full band, and will be joined on several dates by former INXS guitarist Andrew Farriss as his support act. Tickets for the shows will go on sale from this Friday, November 11. All ticketing information for the tour is available from McLean’s website.
NME
Fans complain after Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson was “slurring” and “forgetting lyrics” at London show
Fans have shared their disappointment and concern at Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson “slurring”, “stumbling” and “forgetting lyrics” at the band’s London show this weekend. Kaiser Chiefs performed at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (November 5), with a number of fans taking...
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
NME
Japanese Breakfast says she was “still in my pyjamas” when asked to sing on The 1975’s ‘Part Of The Band’
Japanese Breakfast has spoken about her experience of working with The 1975 on their new album ‘Part Of The Band‘. The singer-songwriter, real name Michelle Zauner, told fans earlier this year that she had contributed vocals to the title track of the album. Now, she has told NME...
NME
pH-1 announces upcoming ‘About Damn Time’ world tour
Korean-American rapper pH-1 will soon be embarking on a world tour. On November 7, pH-1’s label H1GHR MUSIC announced on Twitter that he will soon be holding his ‘About Damn Time’ world tour with a brief visualiser clip featuring the rapper. While dates and venues for the tour have not been revealed, the label shared that pH-1 will be touring cities in North America, Asia and Europe.
NME
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor misses Hall Of Fame ceremony due to cancer treatment
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was forced to miss the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony due to ongoing treatment for stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Duran Duran were among those inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night (November 5) and former guitarist Taylor was due to reunite onstage with the band for the first time in 17 years.
NME
Kehlani will perform in Singapore this February
Kehlani has announced a concert in Singapore this February as part of their ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour promoting her latest album. Kehlani will perform at the Capitol Theatre this February 6 in support of their latest album ‘Blue Water Road’. Tickets for the concert will go on sale this November 9 at 12pm local time via Book My Show at SGD108 per ticket.
Comments / 0