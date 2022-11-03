Read full article on original website
Ballot counters already hard at work for the General Election
HONOLULU (KITV)- As of Saturday, 267,000 votes were already cast for this year's general election. Election workers have been hard at work, counting mail-in ballots. As the ballot count goes up in Hawaii, so does the pressure. Hawaii's Elections Chief Officer says there have been threats toward his election workers. But so far, there have been no new security measures.
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Report shows new car sales are decreasing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The market for brand new cars in Hawaii is cooling off. The latest report shows new car sales island-wide is down by 14% compared to last year at this time. Nationally, sales are down by almost 17%.
Oklahoma man arrested for fake Pokémon card scheme after tip from victim in Hawaii
TULSA, Okla. (KITV4) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly scamming people all across the country with fake Pokémon cards. And the arrest was made possible after one of his alleged victims in Hawaii made a tip to the police. Tulsa Police say Michael McCoy was arrested for...
Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
Oahu owner of controversial license plate forced to hand it over, according to judge's ruling
After multiple warnings - expired registrations - and threats of legal action the driver fought back claiming his rights had been violated. But as KITV4's Tom George reports a judge today ruled that's not the case. Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate. A Hawaii...
US military finishes draining Red Hill fuel pipelines, updated closure plan released
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military said it's finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation's tap water and sickened 6,000 people. US Navy wants public's ideas on how to use Hawaii fuel tanks. About...
