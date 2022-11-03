ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Ballot counters already hard at work for the General Election

HONOLULU (KITV)- As of Saturday, 267,000 votes were already cast for this year's general election. Election workers have been hard at work, counting mail-in ballots. As the ballot count goes up in Hawaii, so does the pressure. Hawaii's Elections Chief Officer says there have been threats toward his election workers. But so far, there have been no new security measures.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
KITV.com

Report shows new car sales are decreasing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The market for brand new cars in Hawaii is cooling off. The latest report shows new car sales island-wide is down by 14% compared to last year at this time. Nationally, sales are down by almost 17%.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI

