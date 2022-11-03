Read full article on original website
Sigrid shares new song ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ from ‘How To Let Go’ extended edition
Sigrid has shared an extended edition of her recent album ‘How To Let Go’ – listen to brand new track ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ below. The Norwegian singer’s second studio album came out in May, and she’s just begun a rescheduled UK and Ireland headline tour behind the record, which will take her to London’s Wembley Arena among other dates.
Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
Listen to Creeper’s energised new single ‘Ghost Brigade’
Creeper have returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records. Produced by Tom Dalgety (whose resumé also boasts work with the likes of Ghost, Royal Blood, The Damned and Pixies), it sees the band channel ‘The Black Parade’-era My Chemical Romance with boisterous and crunchy guitars, soaring vocal melodies and a theatrical, xylophone-accented bridge that leads into an energetic salvo.
Fans complain after Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson was “slurring” and “forgetting lyrics” at London show
Fans have shared their disappointment and concern at Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson “slurring”, “stumbling” and “forgetting lyrics” at the band’s London show this weekend. Kaiser Chiefs performed at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (November 5), with a number of fans taking...
Watch Metallica play concert honouring couple who gave them first record deal
Metallica have played a tribute concert for Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and Marsha Zazul, the founders of Megaforce Records, which released the metal legends’ first two albums. Husband and wife duo Jonny and Marsha died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Megaforce’s roster has included Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Raven and more acts alongside Metallica.
Shygirl announces 2022 and 2023 ‘Nymph’ world tour dates
Shygirl has announced 2022 and 2023 world tour dates behind her debut album ‘Nymph’ – see the dates below. The dates begin next month in the UK, with gigs in London and Manchester, before the pop star will head to mainland Europe for a handful of shows.
Jamie T releases deluxe version of ‘The Theory Of Whatever’
Jamie T has shared a deluxe edition of his 2022 album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’. The deluxe extended version features four bonus songs called ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Kill Kill Kill’, ‘The Luddite’ and ‘Run Of The Mill’. ‘The Theory Of...
Måneskin will appear at Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”
Måneskin have said that they are hoping to attend Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”. The Italian band famously won the competition two years ago and returned to this year’s event to give their single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut. Speaking in a new interview,...
Watch Cat Power recreate Bob Dylan’s classic 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” concert
Cat Power performed a show at the Royal Albert Hall where she covered Bob Dylan‘s legendary 1966 gig in its entirety – watch below. The gig took place on Saturday night (November 5), with Chan Marshall playing Dylan’s exact set from the gig. The first half of Marshall’s show was acoustic before she was joined by an electric band for the remainder.
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more to play Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more are set to play the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – see the full line-up below. The annual gig is set to take place across two nights (December 10-11) at The O2 in London, and the line-up for the first gig has been revealed today (November 7).
Taylor Swift releases limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring Bleachers
Taylor Swift has released a limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring her ‘Midnights‘ co-producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. The new version of the lead single from the pop star’s 10th album is available to download exclusively at her online store until 11.59pm ET today (November 7), which is 4.59am tomorrow (November 8) in the UK.
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
Japanese Breakfast says she was “still in my pyjamas” when asked to sing on The 1975’s ‘Part Of The Band’
Japanese Breakfast has spoken about her experience of working with The 1975 on their new album ‘Part Of The Band‘. The singer-songwriter, real name Michelle Zauner, told fans earlier this year that she had contributed vocals to the title track of the album. Now, she has told NME...
Kehlani will perform in Singapore this February
Kehlani has announced a concert in Singapore this February as part of their ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour promoting her latest album. Kehlani will perform at the Capitol Theatre this February 6 in support of their latest album ‘Blue Water Road’. Tickets for the concert will go on sale this November 9 at 12pm local time via Book My Show at SGD108 per ticket.
Poppy cancels several European headline shows due to “current climate”
Poppy has announced that a majority of her upcoming European headline shows have been cancelled due to the “current climate of the world”. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in support of her third album ‘I Disagree’, Poppy’s UK and European headline run has been postponed several times due to COVID.
Don McLean announces ‘American Pie’ 50th anniversary tour of Australia & New Zealand
Don McLean has announced an Australasian tour for April and May of 2023, subtitled ‘Honoring The Day The Music Died’. The tour, announced this morning (November 7), belatedly commemorates the 50th anniversary of McLean’s signature song, ‘American Pie’. McLean will tour Australia with his full band, and will be joined on several dates by former INXS guitarist Andrew Farriss as his support act. Tickets for the shows will go on sale from this Friday, November 11. All ticketing information for the tour is available from McLean’s website.
Philip Glenister And Steffan Rhodri To Lead BBC True-Crime Drama ‘Steeltown Murders’ From Writer Ed Whitmore
EXCLUSIVE: Philip Glenister and Steffan Rhodri are to front a factual-based drama for the BBC. Filming on Steeltown Murders (working title) has begun in and around South Wales, with Life on Mars and State Play actor Glenister and Gavin and Stacey and In My Skin‘s Rhodri in the lead roles as DCI Paul Bathell and Phil ‘Bach’ Rees. Ed Whitmore (Manhunt) is the writer. Severn Screen, one of the co-producers on BBC’s high rating 2021 series The Pembrokeshire Murders, is producing in association with All3Media International. The four part-drama is set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, contrasting the policing methods of...
ITZY unveil release schedule for upcoming mini-album ‘Cheshire’
K-pop girl group ITZY have announced the details of their upcoming mini-album ‘Cheshire’, out in late November. On November 8, the JYP Entertainment act revealed that they would soon be returning with a new record titled ‘Cheshire’, along with a detailed promotional schedule for the release. ITZY’s sixth mini-album ‘Cheshire’ is due out on November 30 at 6PM KST.
Watch Steve Lacy make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut with ‘Bad Habit’ and ‘Helmet’
Steve Lacy made his Saturday Night Live debut last night (November 5) – watch him perform ‘Helmet’ and chart-topping single ‘Bad Habit’ below. Last week, it was announced that Lacy was reshuffling some of the North American tour dates on his current tour in order to perform on the iconic show.
Zayn Malik calls on Prime Minister to extend free school meals
Zayn Malik has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to offer free school meals “to every child in poverty in England” amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. Taking to Instagram last night (November 7), the former One Direction member shared a letter he’d written to the PM. “No child should have to suffer the trauma and stigma of hunger & poverty,” he captioned the post.
