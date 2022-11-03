EXCLUSIVE: Philip Glenister and Steffan Rhodri are to front a factual-based drama for the BBC. Filming on Steeltown Murders (working title) has begun in and around South Wales, with Life on Mars and State Play actor Glenister and Gavin and Stacey and In My Skin‘s Rhodri in the lead roles as DCI Paul Bathell and Phil ‘Bach’ Rees. Ed Whitmore (Manhunt) is the writer. Severn Screen, one of the co-producers on BBC’s high rating 2021 series The Pembrokeshire Murders, is producing in association with All3Media International. The four part-drama is set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, contrasting the policing methods of...

