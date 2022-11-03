ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

KDVR.com

Van Leeuween Ice Cream Makes a Sweet Start at its New Location in Denver

One of the most notorious ice cream shops has made its way to Denver! Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, is known for their high-quality ice cream made with the finest organic ingredients and vegan varieties. With delicious French ice cream flavors that dress the menu top to bottom, GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, got to do her own taste test and get an inside look at the iconic new spot in Larimer Square.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed

Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver Weather: Cool and Cloudy Sunday

Oday will have passing clouds through the day with a breeze. Wind will not be as strong as Saturday but will still be around as well as through the midweek. oday will have passing clouds through the day with a breeze. Wind will not be as strong as Saturday but will still be around as well as through the midweek.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Children's Hospital patient brings smiles

November is national epilepsy awareness month and a patient with Children's Hospital Colorado, shared their story of courage to push through a rare diagnosis with FOX31 and Channel 2. Children’s Hospital patient brings smiles. November is national epilepsy awareness month and a patient with Children's Hospital Colorado, shared their...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Loveland man arrested in connection to relative's carbon-monoxide-caused death

While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery. Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s …. While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming...
LOVELAND, CO

