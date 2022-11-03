ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Top Republican senator says Fed should not buy bonds to remedy market stress

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzwda_0ixqbNbu00

Nov 3 (Reuters) - A top Republican senator wrote to the Federal Reserve on Thursday and cautioned the institution not to take a page from the Bank of England playbook if the U.S. Treasury market starts to wobble.

In a letter addressed to central bank leader Jerome Powell, Senator Pat Toomey, the senior Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said he believes the Fed should refrain from buying government bonds if Treasury market liquidity becomes an issue.

If the Fed did decide market conditions called for a return to the sort of bond buying that would grow the central bank's balance sheet, "such action would undermine the Fed's principal objective of fighting inflation, which continues to pose significant challenges for the U.S. economy," Toomey wrote. A return to such purchases "would repeat some of the mistakes of quantitative easing, such as obscuring the true cost and consequences of our mounting national debt."

Toomey acknowledged in his letter mounting signs that trading conditions for U.S. Treasury debt, which serve as the backbone of borrowing for credit markets across the globe, have gotten worse. But he believes regulatory fixes for the market are the better way to remedy the situation.

"Structural drivers of market illiquidity — i.e., the significant increase in government debt since 2008 and the limited capacity of dealers to intermediate due to post-crisis capital regulations, among other things — require structural

solutions," Toomey wrote.

He said he would like authorities to tweak the so-called Supplementary Leverage Ratio to give banks more flexibility in how they manage liquidity, something already under consideration by regulators. Toomey said the Fed should further explore creating a system that lets everyone who wants to directly trade Treasury securities.

A Fed spokesperson acknowledged the Fed received the letter and said any response would be directed to Toomey.

Toomey's letter arrived as the Fed has been pressing forward with an effort to shrink the size of its balance sheet, which swelled massively over the last couple of years due to Fed bond buying stimulus. The Fed is trying to reduce its balance sheet, now at $8.8 trillion, by just under $100 billion per month as it raises short-term rates to lower very high levels of inflation.

Fed rate increases have been so aggressive many worry they may break markets. In England, market woes forced that nation's central bank to temporarily restart bond buying again to support the financial sector, even as that action worked at a cross purpose to its rate rises.

There is no sense yet that the Fed has any plans to change any aspect of its balance sheet reduction plan, nor do officials see any sort of stress that would cause them to change their monetary policy plans.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

scizmo
1d ago

you can bet he's trying to help crash the markets so we can have the depression republicans have been praying for. they would rather watch you starve than for President Biden to succeed.

Reply(3)
2
Related
Fox Business

Harvard economist warns US headed for 'significant' recession

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff issued a dire warning about the U.S. economy one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish stance. "You really have to look at the world, which is in bad shape," the economics professor told "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday. "So it's very hard for the United States to resist that. I worry that not only we're going to get a mild recession, I think the chances that we've got a significant recession are really pretty high."
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
WANE-TV

5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now

House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy