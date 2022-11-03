ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Canada to set up tax credits for clean tech, launch growth fund

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSVdy_0ixqacY400

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada will introduce refundable tax credits for clean technologies worth up to 30% of investment costs, in a bid to close competitive gaps with the United States in scaling up green technologies, the government said on Thursday.

It will also launch a growth fund, first announced in April, by the end of the year with a capitalization of C$15 billion ($10.92 billion) to help mitigate the risks private investors take on when investing in new technologies and infrastructure.

The clean-tech tax credits will be offered for investors in net-zero technologies, battery storage and clean hydrogen, according to the so-called fall economic statement (FES) presented to the House of Commons by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The new green transition measures are "a step in the right direction, but still not enough," said Scott MacDougall, a senior advisor at the Pembina Institute, a clean energy think-tank.

Freeland last month promised an initial "response" to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this year and contains generous incentives for consumers and businesses to make the low-carbon transition.

Canada on Thursday also proposed a 2% tax on corporate stock buybacks, similar to a measure in the IRA, that is meant to "encourage corporations to reinvest their profits in their workers and business," the FES said.

The tax will generate an estimated C$2.1 billion over five years and will come into force on Jan 1, 2024.

"In terms of trying to foster business investments, I don't think it's well targeted," said Robert Asselin, senior vice president of policy at the Business Council of Canada.

One of the investment offerings foreseen by the growth fund are so-called "contracts for difference", which could help investors in carbon capture and storage mitigate the risk that a future government eliminates Canada's carbon pricing system.

In next year's budget, Canada will introduce new measures to increase advanced manufacturing competitivness, the document said.

($1 = 1.3736 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Julie Gordon, editing by Deepa Babbington, Reuters Ottawa bureau, steve.scherer@tr.com)

Keywords: CANADA BUDGET/CLIMATE CHANGE

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

Canada introduces major investment tax credits for clean energy

The recently released 2022 Fall Economic Statement introduces investment tax credits (ITC) for clean technologies and clean hydrogen that will help spur the transition to net-zero energy and make Canada more competitive with the United States. “Following the adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, the need...
WETM 18 News

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy