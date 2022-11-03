ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glamour

Kate Hudson Wore a Sheer Cutout Gown in the Most Unexpected Color Combo

Which celebrity is most responsible for the return of early aughts fashion trends? It's a real whodunnit, but Kate Hudson is high up among the list of suspects, especially when concerning the comeback of the most unexpected color combo: Chocolate brown and gold. The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside costars Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monae, at the closing evening of the London Film Festival on Sunday, October 16.
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
Glamour

Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut

It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident

We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, Rimes asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Cibrian injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
netflixjunkie.com

Take a Look at Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Aussie Way of Life

Seeing our celebrities together is always a fun sight to witness. Hollywood has had tons of popular celebrities dating and marrying each other. From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the list of celebrity couples goes on. But when we talk about celebrity pairs, we cannot forget the lovely pair of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The list of popular pairs in Hollywood is incomplete without the couple. While Gosling is busy shooting for his upcoming film The Fall Guy, recently even Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 landed in Australia.
E! News

Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC

Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble. The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

