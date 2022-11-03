Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Wore a Sheer Cutout Gown in the Most Unexpected Color Combo
Which celebrity is most responsible for the return of early aughts fashion trends? It's a real whodunnit, but Kate Hudson is high up among the list of suspects, especially when concerning the comeback of the most unexpected color combo: Chocolate brown and gold. The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside costars Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monae, at the closing evening of the London Film Festival on Sunday, October 16.
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
blavity.com
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'
Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Engaged Less Than 1 Year After Debuting Romance: They’re ‘Wildly Happy’
Surprise! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged less than one year after debuting their romance, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The insider tells Us that Wilson, 42, is “wildly happy” about the next step in her relationship with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38. The Pitch...
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
EW.com
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
‘Home Improvement’ Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Is Expecting Twins With Fiancee Johnnie Faye: ‘Double Trouble’
Courtesy of Zachery Ty Bryan/Instagram A full house! Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan announced that he and fiancée Johnnie Faye are expecting twins, one year after their engagement. "2 Heartbeats + 2 Sacks = TWINS! Here we go," the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actor, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November […]
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident
We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, Rimes asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Cibrian injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
Nia Long Is 'Fighting for Justice' in Black Form-Fitting Superhero Costume for Halloween
Nia Long is looking for "justice." The 52-year-old actress posted photos Wednesday on Instagram in which she can be seen sporting a form-fitting black "superhero" costume. In one photo, Long stands alongside her friend dressed as Deadpool. Long's superhero look featured a long-sleeve, black-mesh top tucked into black leggings. She...
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Robert Downey Jr. Hit The Red Carpet After Going Bald And Beautiful For New TV Role
After a shave and a haircut from his children for a new role, Robert Downey Jr. has finally debuted his new look on the red carpet.
Niall Matter, Rachel Boston and More Stars Confess Their Favorite Hallmark Movie Trope
There are a few elements that Hallmark Channel viewers can count on when they snuggle in to watch a holiday film — and the actors and actresses have come to expect the classic moments too. While celebrating 2022’s Countdown to Christmas launch at Radio City Music Hall in New York City last month, Us Weekly […]
Selena Gomez named her donated kidney after SNL alum Fred Armisen and 'secretly' hopes he finds out
Selena Gomez has revealed the quirky nickname she gave her donated kidney is Fred. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she says she named the organ after comedian Fred Armisen. Gomez, 30, required a kidney transplant in 2017 following complications from her lupus diagnosis. Turns out, Selena Gomez nicknamed her...
tvinsider.com
Leslie Jordan to Make Posthumous Appearance on ‘The Masked Singer’ This Week
The late Leslie Jordan will be a panelist on The Masked Singer Season 8 this week for “Hall of Fame Night,” the series has announced. The episode was filmed prior to the beloved actor’s death on Monday, October 24. He was 67 years old. Jordan’s posthumous appearance...
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
netflixjunkie.com
Take a Look at Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Aussie Way of Life
Seeing our celebrities together is always a fun sight to witness. Hollywood has had tons of popular celebrities dating and marrying each other. From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the list of celebrity couples goes on. But when we talk about celebrity pairs, we cannot forget the lovely pair of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The list of popular pairs in Hollywood is incomplete without the couple. While Gosling is busy shooting for his upcoming film The Fall Guy, recently even Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 landed in Australia.
Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble. The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.
