ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 3

Related
fox10phoenix.com

17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
ARIZONA STATE
2news.com

Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow

From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Record-Courier

Meth sales nets prison sentence

A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
STATELINE, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada secretary of state declines to lift hand-count ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County last week to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. In a letter to the county Friday, Cegavske invited county officials to update or better explain their proposal for a silent hand-count with more details. But the move makes it increasingly difficult for Nye County to revise, submit, get approval and carry out plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.
NEVADA STATE
FOX40

SR-89 near Emerald Bay reopened

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — SR-89 between Bliss State Park and Eagle Fall Campground has reopened after closing on Friday morning due to an overturned big rig, according to CHP South Lake. The big rig went over the embankment near Emerald Bay along SR-89 at around 11 a.m. on Friday and caused traffic to be […]
pvtimes.com

ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
cwlasvegas.com

Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy