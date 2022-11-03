Read full article on original website
Related
Bicyclist dead after ten-vehicle crash caused by hit-and-run
A fatal crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Two pedestrians were pronounced dead.
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in central valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the 200 block of Kipling Street in the central valley on Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Wrong way crash closes northbound 215 at Cheyenne, Nevada State Police says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a wrong way crash that’s blocking the northbound 215 at Cheyenne Avenue Monday evening. No word on the condition of everyone involved. They say traffic on the freeway is being diverted onto Cheyenne while they investigate. You should avoid...
8newsnow.com
‘Don’t make another mother have a police officer come to the door,’ Dusk 2 Dawn pedestrian safety campaign begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As days grow shorter from Daylight Savings in Southern Nevada, the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicked off Friday with hopes of bringing awareness to worsening pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Nevada. The growing problem is grieved by April Stewart every day. In November 2015, her 16-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
Record-Courier
Meth sales nets prison sentence
A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
Fox5 KVVU
DOJ: Two Nevadans connected to nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, netting millions
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD. When the Clark County School District makes a purchase more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple...
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
Nevada secretary of state declines to lift hand-count ban
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County last week to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. In a letter to the county Friday, Cegavske invited county officials to update or better explain their proposal for a silent hand-count with more details. But the move makes it increasingly difficult for Nye County to revise, submit, get approval and carry out plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.
SR-89 near Emerald Bay reopened
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — SR-89 between Bliss State Park and Eagle Fall Campground has reopened after closing on Friday morning due to an overturned big rig, according to CHP South Lake. The big rig went over the embankment near Emerald Bay along SR-89 at around 11 a.m. on Friday and caused traffic to be […]
pvtimes.com
ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
Homeowner checklist: Fall maintenance tasks for Las Vegas valley residents
Fall upkeep tasks for Las Vegas valley homeowners
Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Nevada are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. U.S. Route 50, also known as "The Loneliest Road in America."By Davemeistermoab at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Incoming system causes winter storm warning, wind advisory for parts of southern Nevada
Starting Monday, an incoming Pacific system will move through the area surrounding the Las Vegas valley causing strong winds and a winter storm watch to be issued, according to the National Weather Service.
cwlasvegas.com
Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
Comments / 3