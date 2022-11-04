ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Detectives: 6 people injured, 3 critically, in partial St. James building collapse

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBoAj_0ixqaNVH00

Police say six people were injured, three of them critically, when a building partially collapsed in St. James Thursday.

One of the critically injured victims had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Suffolk detectives responded to a 911 call that came in at around 1:30 p.m. at 840 Middle Country Road.

The former storage facility was under construction at the time of the collapse. It was set to be transformed into a car dealership.

Workers were up high on a lift taking down the facade of the building when the wall suddenly fell on top of them.

"As they were doing some renovation work, taking it down, the whole front facade of cinder blocks came crumbling down and landed on several individuals," Harrison says.

He says some workers were about two stories up when the wall came down - working on a device called a scissor lift.

John Gomes was part of the construction crew that was working on the building. He says he just heard a noise and then the front of the building came down.

"You didn't see what happened - you just saw the wall fall down on the machines," Gomes says.

Jaime Armendariz, who works at a nearby car wash, rushed in to help the injured workers with a police officer.

"They were already on the ground, and they didn't move, they didn't respond," Armendariz says "I saw the police officer shaken up - I've never seen a police officer like that."

The architect - Mancini Mui, based in Smithtown, did not comment to News 12, but police say they have proper permits in place.

The Occupation Safety and Health Administration were on the scene investigating if any rules were violated.

The exact cause of the collapse is not yet known.

The Smithtown Building Department says it does not have confidence in the integrity of the remaining walls but plans to stabilize it under the supervision of the architect and engineer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Police Release Photo of West Babylon Plane Crash

On Saturday November 5th at about 2pm, Suffolk County police officers responded to a plane crash at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. According to police, the two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Sunday afternoon the...
WEST BABYLON, NY
longisland.com

Serious Injury Crash on the Sagtikos State Parkway

On November 5, 2022, shortly after 12:30 AM, the State Police responded to multiple calls of a crash on the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway just south of exit S1E, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Daycnee Vanderveer, 36 of Rockville Centre, NY,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in West Hills

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Round Swamp Road in West Hills. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives said that Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when he crossed over the double Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy