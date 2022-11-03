ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Direct Pack to build new facility, add 100 jobs in Richmond County

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACWBU_0ixqaLjp00
Direct Pack East will be constructing a second facility in Richmond County. Image from Direct Pack

ROCKINGHAM — Yet another Richmond County manufacturer is planning to expand and add new jobs.

Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler announced Thursday afternoon that Direct Pack, Inc. will construct a new 200,000 square-foot building to house a PET — polyethylene terephthalate, a recyclable plastic used in packaging — wash line that “will process recycled PET bottles and thermoforms” bought from material recovery facilities from the Carolinas and Georgia.

The expansion is expected to bring 100 new jobs with custom training at Richmond Community College, according to Craig Snedden, president of DPI.

Direct Pack already has PET washing facilities in Guadalajara and Mexicali, Mexico, according to Butler.

The press release states:

DPI will put clean washed flake back into food packaging, receiving about 75 truckloads/month of baled post-consumer recycled PET bottles and thermoforms from local MRFs. The economic merit of this project is unique in that our existing extrusion and thermoform plant across the street will use the clean washed flake that we produce from this wash line. In addition, DPI’s recognized brand customers like Driscolls, NatureSweet and others demand the use of clean washed flake in their new food packaging which has resulted in 25% growth each year for DPI in the use of clean washed flake.

“Direct Pack, Inc. is excited to expand our partnership with Richmond County to include our circular model of making PET food packaging from local recycled PET,” Snedden said in a statement. “The state-of-the-art wash line we will build adjacent to our food packaging extrusion and thermoform plant will allow us to make our own clean wash flake from local recycled PET bottles and clamshells, instead of having it trucked in from outside the area.

“This full circle is complete when we sell new food packaging to recognized national brand customers,” Snedden continued. “Additionally, this wash line provides environmental benefits like no emissions and instead reduces greenhouse gas and conserving the forest on the property will further reduce greenhouse gas.”

The Rockingham plant serves as DPI’s hub on the East Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbRrk_0ixqaLjp00
Image from Direct Pack’s website

In 2016, California-based DPI acquired the building near the Richmond County Airport formerly occupied by Trane and Industrial Sheet Metal. The doors opened the following year and the company added 56,000 square feet in 2021.

“We would like to thank (the) Richmond County Board of Commissioners and their team, Bryan Land and Martie Butler for helping us create this circular economy,” Snedden said.

County Manager Bryan Land said the new addition will give DPI roughly 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

“I’m ecstatic to see continuous growth here in Richmond County,” Land said. “The growth we have experienced this year, firmly secures Richmond County as a leading community in business and manufacturing.”

That growth includes the expansion of American Woodmark and the acquisition of VBC by Cavco Industries, both announcements made within the past month.

Click here to read about American Woodmark.

Click here to read about Cavco.

Impact plastics also announced an expansion in late September.

The year’s first major announcement was the acquisition of the Rockingham Wade Manufacturing plant by Mount Vernon Mills.

“We’re having a phenomenal year,” Commissioner Justin Dawkins, the board’s vice chairman, said in a statement. “The success we’re seeing with job and investment growth in Richmond County is reflective of hard work, strong leadership, and steadfast commitment of our team.”

Like Snedden, Dawkins thanked Land and Butler, as well as Rep. Ben Moss, “for their vision and leadership by establishing a thriving business corridor along Airport Road.”

“We recognize the daily work of our team: growing and maintaining strong relationships with companies, partnering with North Carolina agencies and relationships with our legislators — all result in the string of success that we are seeing today.”

Note: This story was edited to correct the size of the facility. 6:39 p.m. 11-3-22

Comments / 2

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Food Packaging Company opening in Rockingham providing 100 jobs

Direct Pack, Inc., a California-based maker of packaging for food products, will establish a manufacturing site in Rockingham that will serve its growing East Coast market. The company plans to invest over $20 million in the new facility, which will employ nearly 100 workers. “We’re having a phenomenal year,” said...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

11-year-old Laurinburg girl honored for heroic actions

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners honored 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington during their meeting Monday night for saving her family members during a fire at their home a couple of weeks ago in Laurinburg. Kaliyah, who is in the sixth grade at Carver Middle School, woke...
LAURINBURG, NC
richmondobserver

Student accused of bringing machete to Rockingham Middle

ROCKINGHAM — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call involving a student at a local school early Monday afternoon. Kylie DeWitt, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, confirmed that a student left the campus of Rockingham Middle School and returned around 1:15 p.m. with a garden machete.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond County Veterans Day Service

ROCKINGHAM — Local Veterans Day activities continued Saturday morning with the annual service at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park. The event, hosted by American Legion Post 147, featured the Rev. Darcy Knight of Pee Dee United Methodist Church singing the national anthem and Braxton Giddens reciting the pledge of allegiance.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

United Way of Richmond County begins “Round Up” campaign

Did you know that rounding up your spare change is one of the many ways you can support United Way of Richmond County?. Starting November 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, participating businesses will act customers to round up their purchase total to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to help support United Way’s 13 partnering agencies as parts of its “Round Up!” campaign.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $65 Million Expansion in North Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Cabinet manufacturer American Woodmark announced it would...
HAMLET, NC
WRAL

Man shot inside Hoke County home

RAEFORD, N.C. — A 51-year-old man was shot Sunday inside his home, according to the Hoke County Sheriff Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Peaceford Ave., where the man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts

To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Defendants federally indicted in Ammo Shack theft case

ROCKINGHAM — Five men accused of breaking into and stealing from a local gun store are now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury indicted the defendants — Ricky John McLaughlin Jr., Kwalei Harley, James Paul Fairley, Marquis Jaquan Shortt and Jasean Montrell Wright — on Sept. 26, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy