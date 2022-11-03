JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.

JONESBORO, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO