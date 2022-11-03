Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 3-vehicle crash Friday night in Walton County sends 1 driver to the hospital, 1 to jail
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 5, 2022) – A 3-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night sends one driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another to jail for driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC Ethan Smith, Vehicle 1, a Hyundai Santa Cruz, was traveling...
1 dead in multiple vehicle crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say one person is dead after a crash involving three cars. A tweet from Gwinnett police early Sunday morning said that the crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway westbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Overturned tractor-trailer closes Spaghetti Junction ramp from I-85 south to I-285 east
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews spent most of Friday evening working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer on a ramp in Spaghetti Junction from Interstate 85 and 285. The crash shut down the ramp for a time. A Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed a tractor-trailer resting on its right side...
Historic Cobb County bridge protective beam hit once again, this time by a cookie delivery van
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened when a car traveling eastbound sideswiped another and then proceeded to drive across the median where the vehicle struck another car traveling westbound. The driver of the...
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
fox5atlanta.com
I-285 lanes shut down after crash involving police officer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight accident involving a DeKalb County police officer has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285. Investigators say shortly before 1 a.m., officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on I-285 at Covington Highway. While investigating the accident, officials say another vehicle heading southbound...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: 2 drivers arrested following pursuit and traffic stop; thefts of ATV, guns, wallet; slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest – 24-year-old Conyers man and 22-year-old Conyers...
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown Cumming
New "no left turn" sign has been posted at the intersection of West Courthouse Square and West Maple Street in downtown Cumming(Photo/City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) Driving through downtown Cumming is taking on a new direction.
Man shot, killed in roadway after argument in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after Clayton County police said he shot and killed a man near the Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road intersection Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the incident happened just before...
Young father dead, toddler injured after crash with Clayton County police officer
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County police officer is on administrative leave as Georgia State Patrol investigates a crash that left a 21-year-old dead and his toddler injured. The crash happened Friday morning on Georgia Highway 85. GSP confirmed that 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks died at Grady Memorial...
Driver on the run after evading authorities, hitting trooper's patrol car while crews responded to crash, GSP says
ATLANTA — A driver is on the run after evading authorities and sideswiping a trooper's patrol car and a towing wrecker, as they were responding to a crash on I-285 west Thursday evening. Georgia State Patrol said a Clayton County Police officer attempted to stop a car for driving...
accesswdun.com
Traffic shift on Spout Springs Road in Hall County
The final construction phase to complete the concrete medians on Spout Springs Road in Hall County will include a traffic shift starting on Friday. The lanes on Spout Springs Road will shift to the outside lanes Friday morning at 9 a.m., according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. This will enable both eastbound and westbound lanes to travel the permanent configuration from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle.
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
fox5atlanta.com
One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
Man shot, killed during investigation of stolen car in DeKalb County, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said around 11 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen car parked in a driveway of a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain.
Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn
GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
Gwinnett County looking for input on county’s transportation plan
Gwinnett County officials are asking for public input on updating the county’s transportation plan. A series of three op...
Comments / 1