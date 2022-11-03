ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

I-285 lanes shut down after crash involving police officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight accident involving a DeKalb County police officer has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285. Investigators say shortly before 1 a.m., officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on I-285 at Covington Highway. While investigating the accident, officials say another vehicle heading southbound...
accesswdun.com

Traffic shift on Spout Springs Road in Hall County

The final construction phase to complete the concrete medians on Spout Springs Road in Hall County will include a traffic shift starting on Friday. The lanes on Spout Springs Road will shift to the outside lanes Friday morning at 9 a.m., according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. This will enable both eastbound and westbound lanes to travel the permanent configuration from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
JONESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn

GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
GRIFFIN, GA

