ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Fencing Sweeps Competition, Takes Gold in All Events

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The second day of Garret Penn State Open action continued today at the White Building with the men's foil, epee and sabre events. The Garret Penn State Open is Penn State fencing's second of three total home events this year. Leading the men in foil...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Soccer Wins Ninth B1G Tournament Title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the ninth time in program history, the Penn State women's soccer program are Big Ten Tournament Champions after the sixth seed Nittany Lions defeated top seed Michigan State 3-2 on Sunday at Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio. PSU overcame an early one-goal deficit and battled...
COLUMBUS, OH
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Open 2022-23 Season Monday Night Against Winthrop

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season officially begins Monday night when the Nittany Lions host Winthrop at 7 p.m. inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. RADIO: Penn State Sports...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 15 Penn State Set for Sunday Match at Rutgers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State goes on the road for a match at Rutgers on Sunday at noon. The Lions enter the contest at 18-6 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten following a 3-1 win over Maryland, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference after a sweep over Iowa in its most recent match.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Forces Overtime with Three-Goal Third, Falls to No. 1/1 Michigan, 4-3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 13 Penn State erased a three-goal third period deficit late in the game as the Nittany Lions scored three goals in 3:59 to pull even with No. 1 Michigan and force overtime. The Wolverines, however, needed just 24 seconds of the extra frame to tally the game-winning goal for the 4-3 victory in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Fall to Indiana in Close 1-0 Quarterfinal Battle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Fifth seed Penn State falls to fourth seed Indiana 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers came out in similar fashion to the regular season game between the two teams. They forced 10 corner kicks throughout the first period. The Penn State defense held strong and did not conceive a goal on any of Indiana's opportunities in the corner.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/11 Women's Hockey Shuts Down Mercyhurst 4-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Make it five straight wins for No. 11/11 Penn State as they defeated Mercyhurst 4-1 on Friday afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena. Mercyhurst was able to get on the scoreboard first with 7:42 remaining in the first frame off a goal by Liliane Perrault to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead.
ERIE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Shuts Out No. 1/1 Michigan, 3-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions shut out the No. 1 team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines, in front of a packed crowd in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The win was the first for the Nittany Lions...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 3 Penn State Falls 2-1 to No. 6 Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (15-3), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, lost a tough 2-1 game to No. 6 Michigan (13-5) in the first of Friday's two Big Ten Tournament semifinal games in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions fell victim to two penalty stroke goals to the Wolverines and will now await their match-up in the NCAA tournament with the announcement of the official field Sunday night at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy