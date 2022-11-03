Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Fencing Sweeps Competition, Takes Gold in All Events
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The second day of Garret Penn State Open action continued today at the White Building with the men's foil, epee and sabre events. The Garret Penn State Open is Penn State fencing's second of three total home events this year. Leading the men in foil...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Soccer Wins Ninth B1G Tournament Title
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the ninth time in program history, the Penn State women's soccer program are Big Ten Tournament Champions after the sixth seed Nittany Lions defeated top seed Michigan State 3-2 on Sunday at Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio. PSU overcame an early one-goal deficit and battled...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Men’s Swimming and Diving is Victorious against West Virginia in First Home Meet of the Season
University Park, Pa. – Penn State men's swimming & diving beat West Virginia, 200.5-96.5 Saturday, November 5 at McCoy Natatorium. Sophomore Victor Baganha and freshman Eduardo Cisternas highlighted the team, claiming a pair of individual victories each in the free and fly events. "I asked the guys to really...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 15 Penn State Sweeps Rutgers for 1,400th Win in Program History
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Zoe Weatherington hit .588 with 13 kills and Penn State hit .348 as a team in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 26-24) win at Rutgers in Big Ten women's volleyball action Sunday. The Nittany Lions upped their record to 19-6 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten....
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Open 2022-23 Season Monday Night Against Winthrop
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season officially begins Monday night when the Nittany Lions host Winthrop at 7 p.m. inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. RADIO: Penn State Sports...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 15 Penn State Set for Sunday Match at Rutgers
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State goes on the road for a match at Rutgers on Sunday at noon. The Lions enter the contest at 18-6 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten following a 3-1 win over Maryland, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference after a sweep over Iowa in its most recent match.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Forces Overtime with Three-Goal Third, Falls to No. 1/1 Michigan, 4-3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 13 Penn State erased a three-goal third period deficit late in the game as the Nittany Lions scored three goals in 3:59 to pull even with No. 1 Michigan and force overtime. The Wolverines, however, needed just 24 seconds of the extra frame to tally the game-winning goal for the 4-3 victory in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Fall to Indiana in Close 1-0 Quarterfinal Battle
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Fifth seed Penn State falls to fourth seed Indiana 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers came out in similar fashion to the regular season game between the two teams. They forced 10 corner kicks throughout the first period. The Penn State defense held strong and did not conceive a goal on any of Indiana's opportunities in the corner.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/11 Women's Hockey Shuts Down Mercyhurst 4-1
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Make it five straight wins for No. 11/11 Penn State as they defeated Mercyhurst 4-1 on Friday afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena. Mercyhurst was able to get on the scoreboard first with 7:42 remaining in the first frame off a goal by Liliane Perrault to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Shuts Out No. 1/1 Michigan, 3-0
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions shut out the No. 1 team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines, in front of a packed crowd in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The win was the first for the Nittany Lions...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 3 Penn State Falls 2-1 to No. 6 Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (15-3), ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, lost a tough 2-1 game to No. 6 Michigan (13-5) in the first of Friday's two Big Ten Tournament semifinal games in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions fell victim to two penalty stroke goals to the Wolverines and will now await their match-up in the NCAA tournament with the announcement of the official field Sunday night at 10 p.m.
