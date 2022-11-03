ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taneytown, MD

Taneytown police chief resigns after being put on administrative leave

By Sherry Greenfield, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler resigned Wednesday night after city officials confirmed late last month that he had been placed on administrative leave.

“City of Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz has accepted Jason Etzler’s resignation as the Chief of Police, effective 6 p.m., on November 2, 2022,” a news release from the city states. “As confirmed previously, Mr. Etzler has been on administrative leave prior to his resignation due to an intra-departmental personnel matter.”

Etzler was being paid by the city while on administration leave. His annual salary was $94,008.94.

City officials have declined on multiple occasions to give any details on the terms of Etzler’s administrative leave, including when it started and why it was necessary. The city also declined to state why Etzler resigned.

Attempts to reach Etzler were unsuccessful.

The mayor and the Taneytown City Council appointed Maj. Robert Mitchell as the city’s acting chief of police, according to the news release. Mitchell has been serving in that position since Etzler was put on administrative leave.

“Maj. Mitchell has been with the department since 2019 and has over 25 years of law enforcement experience in Maryland,” the news release states. “The mayor and City Council are confident that [he] will provide effective leadership during this time of transition. ... When the city has further news regarding the Chief of Police, it will be shared with the citizens.”

The news release states that inquiries should be directed to City Manager Jim Wieprecht, “however further comment regarding Mr. Etzler will not be provided.”

The news release also stated that the city would conduct a “thorough vetting process” to select the next chief of police but did not give specifics on timing.

This was the second time in almost four years that a Taneytown police chief has been placed on administrative leave and ultimately resigned.

Etzler began serving as acting chief in January 2019 after former Taneytown Police Chief William Tyler was placed on administrative leave by the city.

Tyler had served as chief for 15 years and resigned on Jan. 30, 2019. On Feb. 19, 2019, Tyler pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of Maryland to one count of illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun.

In January 2020, a federal judge sentenced Tyler to a year and a day in prison with three years of supervised release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines said the case began with a citizen tip to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that Tyler and another officer had taken two machine guns from the police department and were using them for their own purposes.

Etzler was officially sworn in as chief of the Taneytown Police Department in August 2019. Etzler had worked for the police department for 20 years before that.

Taneytown is the second largest municipality in Carroll County with almost 7,284 residents. Its police department handles 700 to 800 calls for service each month and typically employs 12 to 15 officers.

The Baltimore Sun

