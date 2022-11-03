ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WYSO Daily Update: November 7, 2022

Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 7, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Dark money in judicial campaigns: A group that monitors elections says Ohio is in the top three states to have the highest spending in state Supreme Court races. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports. RTA to provide...
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Democratic candidates make one last push for votes in final days of election

Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, at a campaign rally in Columbus on November 4, 2022. The Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot in Ohio told voters gathered in a Columbus brewery Friday evening that this election is about putting the state on a different path that protects women’s reproductive rights and focuses on the “dignity of work.”
OHIO STATE
Ohio U.S. Senate race may help turn state red, says local analyst

Across the country and here in Ohio, candidates are making their final push to win voter support. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley spoke with University of Dayton Associate Professor Chris Devine. He specializes in American politics and elections. Devine says he's keeping a close eye on Ohio's U.S. Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
OHIO STATE
How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor

As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE

