WYSO Daily Update: November 7, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 7, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Dark money in judicial campaigns: A group that monitors elections says Ohio is in the top three states to have the highest spending in state Supreme Court races. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports. RTA to provide...
Ohio Democratic candidates make one last push for votes in final days of election
Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, at a campaign rally in Columbus on November 4, 2022. The Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot in Ohio told voters gathered in a Columbus brewery Friday evening that this election is about putting the state on a different path that protects women’s reproductive rights and focuses on the “dignity of work.”
Ohio U.S. Senate race may help turn state red, says local analyst
Across the country and here in Ohio, candidates are making their final push to win voter support. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley spoke with University of Dayton Associate Professor Chris Devine. He specializes in American politics and elections. Devine says he's keeping a close eye on Ohio's U.S. Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
Students are resisting Black and LGBTQ erasure in the whitest county in California
High school students in one of California's whitest counties are working to elect a new school board this Tuesday. They want to defeat those who have failed to stop racist and homophobic bullying inside schools. KQED's Julia McEvoy reports these students are backing candidates who take their concerns seriously. JULIA...
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'The Pink Panther Theme'
None other than Henry Mancini was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born in our state on April 16th, 1924. Soon after his birth, his family moved to West Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, where he would be raised. I could do the standard thing that I usually do with these articles, and...
How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor
As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
