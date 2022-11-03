ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

N.C. man allegedly tried to rob bank using note written on his pay stub

truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank and wrote a note on the back of his pay stub demanding money.

According to the Fayetteville Police, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the PNC Bank on Ramsey Street for a bank robbery. During their investigation, Fayetteville Police learned Dennis Wayne Price Jr. allegedly walked up to a teller window and passed the teller a note, which was reportedly written on his pay stub.

The teller reportedly "declined his demand" after reading the note, but Price allegedly "demanded the money and the teller placed an undisclosed amount of cash into the envelope."

Price reportedly left the bank and departed the scene in a Toyota Camry, which was being driven with "unauthorized use."

Prior to heading to PNC Bank, Price allegedly went to the Lumbee Guaranty Bank and passed a note at the drive-thru lane, where he demanded money. The teller reportedly refused to give him any, and he drove off.

North Carolina State Police located Price in Robeson County, North Carolina, and initiated a traffic stop. He was taken into custody without incident. According to WBTW-TV, Price was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center and was being held on $250,000 bond.

